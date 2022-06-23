Clemson Redshirt Freshmen Who Can Impact the Tigers in 2022

A decade ago, it was acceptable to lump true freshmen and redshirt freshmen together because neither group had ever taken a college snap.

These days, though, first-year players can play up to four games and still retain their freshmen eligibility, so second-year players who don't qualify as sophomores certainly deserve their own category.

That year of little to no playing time allowed them to get stronger in the weight room and learn the system, so here's a look at several redshirt freshmen who can make an impact for the Tigers in 2022:

Troy Stellato

The talented slot receiver from Florida didn't get much of an opportunity to show off his skills as a true freshman. He suffered an injury early in fall camp and fell behind. Nagging health issues continued to define his freshman season, and when he was supposed to get his first start on a depleted receiving corps against Wake Forest in November, he suffered a heel bruise during warm-ups and was scratched from the lineup.

Then a hamstring injury limited him early in spring practice, but if he can get and stay healthy, this could be a year when he makes his first mark. Stellato, who had just two catches for 15 yards in 2021, plays a position of need in 2022. Brannon Spector is back after a year off at slot as well, and E.J. Williams has struggled to get healthy, so Stellato will certainly get more opportunities this fall to prove himself this fall.

Cade Denhoff/Zaire Patterson

Let's lump these two defensive ends together because of how similar their situations are in 2022. Members of the scout team last year, Denhoff and Patterson both appeared in just one game (UConn) last season for the Tigers. And while they didn't impact the team on the field a year ago, they both got a good look this spring from defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, who liked what he saw. Denhoff was the highest-rated end in Clemson's 2021 recruiting class, and both were top-100 players coming out of high school.

It's hard to project just how much playing time they'll see based on Clemson's enormous depth at the position. Xavier Thomas and K.J. Henry returning put a slower timeline on Denhoff's and Patterson's development, and they'll start the fall behind at least those two veterans as well as Myles Murphy and Justin Mascoll, among others. But with the redshirts gone, Denhoff and Patterson get some snaps and are an injury away from moving up the depth chart.

Dietrick Pennington

One of head coach Dabo Swinney's favorite freshmen last summer, Pennington's season was derailed by an ACL tear in the second game of the season. The offensive lineman played just four snaps before his first year ended, but had he remained healthy, it might have been a different season for an offensive line that struggled with continuity.

Pennington was one of the standouts of fall camp and was on his way to carving out potentially a starting role in 2021. He had great strength for a first-year player and versatility to help the Tigers inside. He'll get that opportunity in 2022, and it wouldn't be shocking if gets multiple starts this year at guard. With Will Putnam moving to the center spot, Pennington will compete with Mitchell Mayes for a major role. Regardless, he'll give Clemson much better depth that the position.

Tristan Leigh

Here's a pretty good bet to take a major leap from Year 1 to Year 2 for the Tigers. Leigh came to Clemson as a five-star recruit ranked among the best players in the entire nation. He's one the highest-rated offensive lineman of the Swinney era and a real coup when Clemson snagged the Fairfax, Va., native from the likes of Alabama and Ohio State.

But all of that potential didn't materialize in 2021. Leigh only played 20 snaps in two total games. He needed a year to get his 6-foot-6, 315-pound body in better shape, and Leigh was behind other freshmen because he didn't get a fall senior season in high school due to COVID-19, so he had to catch up both physically and mentally. Swinney believes he's taken care of the first part. Now Swinney feels like a player with all the tools can help the Tigers out at tackle and provide quality depth in 2022.

Ryan Linthicum

Another player who missed out on a senior season in 2020 because of COVID, Linthicum was also too far behind to make noise for the Tigers last year. The center position was in flux for much of the year, but Linthicum only saw action in two games and played a total of seven snaps. An early enrollee, he kind of got lost on the depth chart last fall.

This season, though, could provide some quality opportunities. He began the spring behind Putnam and Trent Howard but got a lot of work during practices. As last year proved, the offensive line is a volatile and violent position group. The Tigers need Linthicum to be ready to play, and if he's got his body where it needs to be, there will be a chance at moving up the depth chart and getting reps behind Putnam. If that starting experiment doesn't go well, Linthicum could very well be next in line.

