As expected, No. 3 Clemson will be down two key receivers and one starting safety for Saturday night's game at Virginia Tech.

Neither Frank Ladson Jr. nor Joseph Ngata made the trip to Blacksburg as both are recovering from injuries while Lannden Zanders is still working his way back after being injured Nov. 7 at Notre Dame, so he stayed home as well.

Defensive end Justin Foster continues to miss games. The senior hasn't played at all this season.

Clemson does get back defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, a sophomore who hasn't played since suffering a knee injury in the season opener against Wake Forest.

Another player to monitor is junior cornerback Derion Kendrick, who made the trip to Blacksburg but didn't play a week ago due to coach Dabo Swinney's decision.

With a 72-man roster in effect for road games, here's a list of the other Tigers who didn't travel with the team: LB Sergio Allen, DE Ryan Barrett, S Michael Becker, TE Will Blackston, OL Kaleb Boateng, OL Will Boggs, DE Jack Brissey, PK Quinn Castner, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, OL Mac Cranford, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Jacob Edwards, OL James Edwards, OL Will Edwards, TE Sage Ennis, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, WR Josh Jackson, RB Ty Lucas, LB Matt Maloney, RB Sylvester Mayers, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, OL Zac McIntosh, LB Matt McMahan, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, DE Andrew Roberts, WR Justyn Ross, WR Drew Swinney, QB James Talton, PK Jonathan Weitz, OL John Williams and DT Tré Williams.