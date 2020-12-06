SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson Roster Update: Tigers Without Ladson, Ngata, Zanders for VT Game

Brad Senkiw

As expected, No. 3 Clemson will be down two key receivers and one starting safety for Saturday night's game at Virginia Tech. 

Neither Frank Ladson Jr. nor Joseph Ngata made the trip to Blacksburg as both are recovering from injuries while Lannden Zanders is still working his way back after being injured Nov. 7 at Notre Dame, so he stayed home as well. 

Defensive end Justin Foster continues to miss games. The senior hasn't played at all this season. 

Clemson does get back defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, a sophomore who hasn't played since suffering a knee injury in the season opener against Wake Forest. 

Another player to monitor is junior cornerback Derion Kendrick, who made the trip to Blacksburg but didn't play a week ago due to coach Dabo Swinney's decision. 

With a 72-man roster in effect for road games, here's a list of the other Tigers who didn't travel with the team: LB Sergio Allen, DE Ryan Barrett, S Michael Becker, TE Will Blackston, OL Kaleb Boateng, OL Will Boggs, DE Jack Brissey, PK Quinn Castner, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, OL Mac Cranford, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Jacob Edwards, OL James Edwards, OL Will Edwards, TE Sage Ennis, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, WR Josh Jackson, RB Ty Lucas, LB Matt Maloney, RB Sylvester Mayers, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, OL Zac McIntosh, LB Matt McMahan, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, DE Andrew Roberts, WR Justyn Ross, WR Drew Swinney, QB James Talton, PK Jonathan Weitz, OL John Williams and DT Tré Williams.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson at Virginia Tech: 5 Things to Watch For

Five storylines to follow as No. 3 Clemson heads up to Blacksburg for a Saturday night matchup with Virginia Tech.

JP-Priester

Kiper Says There is a Gap Between Lawrence and Fields

ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. says there is a gap between Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields and that come next April it will be the Clemson quarterback that is drafted first.

JP-Priester

Clemson Facing a Different Kind of Challenge in Blacksburg

Third-ranked Clemson heads to Blacksburg this weekend looking slow down Hokies quarterback Hendon Hooker and one of the nations best rushing attacks.

JP-Priester

Who is Clemson Favored Over in CFP's Top-4?

Clemson is favored over Notre Dame but not Alabama and Ohio State, according to BetOnline.ag.

Brad Senkiw

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson and Virginia Tech

Clemson has a 22-12-1 lead in its all-time series with Virginia Tech. Clemson’s 23-3 victory on Oct. 1, 2011 in Blacksburg ended a five-game Virginia Tech winning streak in the series, as Clemson is now in the midst of its own five-game winning streak against the Hokies.

Zach Lentz

Clemson-VT: More at Stake Than ACC Title Game Appearance for Tigers

No. 3 Clemson can clinch an ACC Championship Game berth with a win over Virginia Tech. However, that's far from the only thing on the line for both of these teams.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson at Virginia Tech: Recruiting Comparison

A talent comparison between third-ranked Clemson and Virginia Tech ahead of their primetime matchup this Saturday in Blacksburg.

JP-Priester

Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Virginia Tech

After wrapping up a perfect 6-0 home slate in 2020 on Senior Day in Death Valley last week, Clemson returns to the road this week for a matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, Dec. 5. Kickoff at Lane Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Zach Lentz

Don't Forget Clemson's Receiving Corps

Clemson senior receivers Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell have helped make the Tigers' passing attack statistically better than last year.

Brad Senkiw

The Bruise Brothers

Behind Clemson's precocious defensive line is a pair of veteran linebackers that are leaving their mark on opponents this year and led Head Coach Dabo Swinney to coin one of college football's top new nicknames: "The Bruise Brothers."

CU Athletic Communications