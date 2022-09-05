Clemson Roster Update: Full Travel List Released for Opener Against Georgia Tech

Clemson announced its 80-man travel roster for tonight's season opener against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Here are a few key notes about the No. 4 Tigers' personnel heading into the 8 p.m. contest:

Dabo Swinney announced Wednesday that defensive end Xavier Thomas (foot) and receiver Adam Randall (ACL rehab) were the only two injury-related players out.

Thomas suffered his injury during the first scrimmage of fall camp but is expected back this month.

Randall blew out his knee in spring practice but has advanced quickly and could be on the field in September, but no specific timetable has been announced.

Receiver Beaux Collins suffered a shoulder injury in August and missed a couple of weeks of practice but, he's available to play against the Yellow Jackets.

E.J. Williams, who also sat out of several fall camp practices with a back bruise, should play tonight.

Defensive tackle Tré Williams is healthy and expected to be in the rotation at a deep position tonight. He suffered a weight-room injury in early August that required minor surgery.

Clemson carried two freshmen cornerbacks to Atlanta: Toriano Pride Jr. and Jeadyn Lukus.

Freshman safety Sherrod Covil made the trip and should see his first action of the season.

Freshman WR Antonio Williams is suiting up and will likely be in the rotation in the slot behind starter Brannon Spector.

Clemson carried all five quarterbacks and five running backs, including freshman Keith Adams Jr., to Atlanta.

Here's the full travel roster for the Tigers:

Provided by CU Athletic Communications

