Clemson’s 2026 Season Set to Start In Charlotte at ACC Football Kickoff Event

On July 16, Clemson football is back — kinda.

On July 15-17, the ACC’s preseason media event — the ACC Football Kickoff — will be hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina. All 17 ACC programs will be represented, but Clemson is in the thick of it.

Ultimately, no football will be played, but with scheduled press conferences and interviews, Clemson and the rest of the ACC will give the world a subtle taste of what the 2026 season is to bring.

The ACC Football Kickoff is a premier preseason event, and for Clemson fans, it is one of the few opportunities to examine offseason progress. With a lot of questions in the air, the event will provide a look into the locker room and much more.

Dabo Swinney and a handful of Clemson players are scheduled to meet with the media on July 16. Historically, the ACC Football Kickoff has offered invaluable insight into the 12 games that follow, setting the stage for the storylines that define fans’ fall entertainment and devotion.

Set to appear on Thursday, the exact middle of the event, Clemson will once again headline as one of the ACC’s premier programs.

At last year’s event, Dabo Swinney defined his program and set the tone for Clemson football, despite the fact that 2025 was an underwhelming year by many metrics.



“We're purpose driven, we're relationship driven, and we've created a ton of consistency, not just in winning. We've been incredibly consistent,” Dabo Swinney said at last year's event.

With their 7-6 record in 2025, Clemson earned their 15th consecutive winning season. Only Alabama, Georgia and Boise State are currently riding a longer such streak.

There will be many Clemson storylines to track when July rolls around.

The Tigers’ quarterback room will be at the center of it. The offseason progress and status of Christopher Vizzina, who is expected to take over Cade Klubnik’s job, will be front-page stuff.

In January, Clemson recorded its highest ever activity in the transfer portal. With nine new additions, the look of 2026 Clemson will be a huge point of emphasis for the media.

On July 15, day one of the event, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips will be the first to speak, kickoff of the event.

Having finished 2025 in joint seventh place with Cal, Clemson football’s climb back to the top will start in Charlotte. Beyond just the Tigers, all eight of Clemson’s 2026 ACC opponents will have their moment in the spotlight, offering insight to the teams Clemson is tasked with tackling.

Charlotte is the place, and Clemson is the team. The countdown has officially begun.