How Clemson's Transfer Class Has Aged One Year Later

In the 2025 offseason, the Clemson Tigers activated a new way to boost their team: the transfer portal.

While head coach Dabo Swinney was resilient about not using it, he opened the opportunity a little bit, bringing in three players to help boost his team.

Despite a 7-6 record to finish out the season, a positive was the transfer players who made a mark on the season. It allowed Swinney to be more open to the portal going into this offseason, picking up 10 transfers to add to his roster.

Now, looking at those players a year later, here’s the breakdown on how they’ve left their mark thus far.

Will Heldt, Defensive End

Heldt led the team in both sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss in his first season at Clemson. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stats: 46 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble

Heldt was Clemson’s best transfer piece last season, coming from Purdue with two seasons of eligibility. After just his first season, he led the team in both tackles for loss and sacks. He complimented T.J. Parker well on the other side of the edge, bringing a defensive impact that was handy in Tom Allen’s first season as the defensive coordinator.

Long story short: Heldt was Swinney’s best-ever transfer pickup, and he has more to offer.

What’s Next: Heldt has another year of eligibility and he will be using it at Clemson, returning to a Tiger defense that will have him as the leader going into his final season of college football. He’s surrounded by plenty of talent, working with future starters like Jahiem Lawson and London Merritt to come off the edge next season.

Jeremiah Alexander, Linebacker

Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Alexander will look to see a bigger role in 2026 at the position. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Stats: 36 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and a fumble recovery

The linebacker room was led by Sammy Brown and Wade Woodaz last season, meaning that Alexander was a rotational piece in that position group. However, he mainly came in during run coverages, using his 6-foot-2, 235-pound frame to set the edge. The Alabama transfer played 219 snaps in 2025, but he should see a raise in those numbers on Allen’s defense in 2026.

What’s Next: Alexander is another who will be returning to play his final year with the Tigers. With the departures of Woodaz and Clemson’s inability to find a linebacker in this year’s transfer portal cycle, it means that Alexander will compete for a starting spot alongside Brown. However, he will still be a specialist at defending the run, as he was in 2025. He should see more snaps as a pass rusher, though.

Tristan Smith, Wide Receiver

Clemson wide receiver Tristan Smith was a rotational piece in the position group in 2025, bringing in a touchdown. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Stats: 24 receptions, 239 yards and 1 touchdown

In a loaded wide receiver room with names like Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore, Smith had to break through a position group that was loaded from top to bottom. However, he still made the most of his opportunity after beginning his career through the junior-college route. The Southeast Missouri State transfer’s frame, at 6-foot-5, was a different option to have for offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, using it to make an impressive 23-yard touchdown catch against SMU.

What’s Next: Smith’s situation is quite interesting. He is seeking another year of eligibility, similar to the situation of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia when it occurred. However, his court case was moved back to June, meaning Clemson won’t know if Smith will be coming back to the program next season just yet. We will know that decision by the summer, most likely.