Clemson Tigers Safety Says Defense Must Focus on ‘Little Details’ Ahead of Syracuse
The Clemson Tigers' 2025 season has been defined more by offensive struggles than defensive breakdowns, though there's still plenty of room for growth on both sides of the ball.
They sit at 1-2 through three games and allow 333.8 yards per game – respectable numbers, but short of Clemson's usual standard.
On Wednesday, safety Ronan Hanafin addressed the media about his personal play and the game plan ahead of Syracuse this weekend.
Syracuse enters this week with one of the nation's most dangerous passing attacks. Quarterback Steve Angeli leads the FBS with 1,072 passing yards through three games and is leading his squad to a top-tier passing offense, with the Orange averaging 379 passing yards per game – good for No. 3 in the country.
"They're a big pass-heavy team. Last year, they were one of the nation's leading passers, and this year, they're going off the same thing," Hanafin explained. "So we just go to keep watching film, keep studying and learn everything we can about them… They're a great team, and we are too, so we got to show that on film."
While Syracuse's aerial attack presents a clear challenge, Clemson's defense knows that success won't come from talent alone; it will also depend on execution in key situations. The Tigers have struggled at times on third downs, allowing opponents to extend drives and control momentum. On that point, Hanafin stressed the importance of attention to detail and teamwork.
"We have all of our great plays, coach Allen does a great job setting us up and everything we need to do to get off the field," he said. "We just need to focus on the little details of every assignment and make sure that each party of 11 is doing their job."
Execution on third downs often comes down to more than just assignments; it's also about communication.
Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen recently praised safety Khalil Barnes for how he directs the secondary and keeps everyone on the same page. However, the Tigers haven't had him on the field since the season-opener versus LSU, and he has been suffering a hamstring injury that's kept him out since.
Hanafin echoed that sentiment, highlighting Barnes's impact on the unit and himself personally.
"Khalil is obviously a great player and very experienced out there. So it's great to have him back there, and he brings a life that we need on this team," he commended. "He's a great leader and one of my best friends on the team. I try to do my part in communication, and he does a great job, so I'm trying to take after him in some ways."
With Barnes sidelined to start the year, Hanafin has stepped up as a game-wrecker in the secondary, totaling a team-high 28 tackles, two pass deflections, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble. He credits both coaching and effort for his recent success at his new position.
"Like I said before, coach Allen puts us in a great spot, we just do our job and [if] you play harder than everybody else, you'll be around the ball anyway," he emphasized. "Just play as hard as you can and you'll be there."
Stepping up in Barnes's absence has been just one part of Hanafin's growth this season. Having transitioned from wide receiver to safety, and now a starter, he's still refining the mental side of the game, from reading offenses to mastering his film-study routine.
"Just trying to figure out my process during the week, mainly film study-wise. I think I have a pretty good process, but you obviously keep on editing that and find what works best for you," he said. "Everyone else is going to have a different process… [I'll] mesh with some of the other guys, so we'll go in there and watch film together. Figuring out tendencies has been huge for me, trying to figure out what their offense likes to do and how they like to run whatever out of whatever formation."