SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson Safety Nolan Turner Hasn't Forgotten 2016 Loss to Pittsburgh

Christopher Hall

Clemson (7-1) welcomes Pittsburgh (4-4) to town this weekend and you can bet the Panthers have every ounce of the Tigers' attention heading into the Senior Day 3:30 p.m. kickoff. 

Safety Nolan Turner was a redshirt player when James Conner and his Panthers rolled into Death Valley and captured a thrilling 43-42 upset over the Tigers who were ranked second in the country at the time. 

That was the last time Clemson dropped a game at home and the Tigers are fully focused on Pittsburgh this time. Tuner and other team leaders are doing their part to make sure there isn't another letdown this Saturday. 

"That was my redshirt year when they came in on Senior Day and beat us," Turner said on Monday. "I remember that being a frustrating day especially in the locker room afterward and that was the last loss at home that we've had." 

Clemson is 25-point favorites over the Panthers but the Tigers are not overlooking Pittsburgh and acknowledge they must live out the creed that it's the biggest game of the week--because it is the next one. 

"I remember it like it was yesterday," Turner said. "We have to do what we need to do throughout the week to prepare and get ready and not have a day like that again." 

As one of the team's leaders this season, he knows it is up to guys like him to stand up and make sure everyone stays focused and motivated this week leading into game day. 

Looking back, Turner said it's remarkable that he could leave Clemson with just one home loss in his career. A testament not only to the home field advantage created in Death Valley but the high level of play sustained over the last several years. 

"I guess it's pretty crazy but you know that's what we do. We expect to win each week," Turner said. "That's the work we put in and the preparation through the summer ultimately leads to the seven days we get in Death Valley, so every one of them is special." 

Turner said Clemson is blessed to have enjoyed its recent success but he stressed how important it is for the younger guys coming up to never get too comfortable. 

"We definitely talk to the younger guys that you can't get complacent with the wins we have and the success we've had because ultimately when you become complacent, bad things happen. We always have to be uncomfortable in our preparation and our work throughout the week getting ready for the game." 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Palmetto Bowl Another Victim of Unusual Season

For the first time in more than a century, Clemson and South Carolina will not meet on the football field this season and Tigers offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says that with the unusual nature of things currently, he hasn't had much time to think about the ramifications of not playing the rivalry game.

JP-Priester

Wednesday Practice Notebook: Clemson Getting Healthy, WR Joseph Ngata Undergoes Surgery

After an extra week of rest, Clemson is ready to return to action this weekend against Pittsburgh in the home finale of the 2020 season in Death Valley

Christopher Hall

Christian Wilkins Activated from Covid-19/Reserve List, Expected to Play Sunday vs Jets

Miami's 2019 fist round pick is likely to play Sunday after returning to practice following a two week stretch on the Covid-19/Reserve list

Christopher Hall

Clemson Linebacker Says FSU Players Wanted To Face Tigers

Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. told a group of media members Monday that the Florida State players he talked with Saturday wanted to face the Tigers.

Travis Boland

Korey Foreman Set to Visit Clemson This Weekend

After decommitting earlier this year, 2021 defensive end Korey Foreman is planning to take an unofficial visit to Clemson this weekend for the Tigers game against Pitt.

JP-Priester

Clemson WR Amari Rodgers Excited For Final Trot Down The Hill in Death Valley

Clemson veteran wideout Amari Rodgers ready to close out career with a strong performance in his final game in Death Valley Saturday against Pittsburgh

Christopher Hall

Dabo Swinney Continues to Defend His Team, Protocols; Says FSU Should Have Forfeited

On the heels of Swofford's statement, Tuesday—during his weekly press conference— Swinney did not walk-back his comments regarding the reasoning for Saturday's postponement.

Zach Lentz

Vague Statement From Swofford on Clemson, FSU War of Words Not Enough

Where has the ACC been during the fallout that has taken place after the abrupt cancellation of the fourth-ranked Clemson Tigers matchup with Florida State on Saturday?

JP-Priester

First CFP Rankings Reactions: Committee Thinks Highly of Clemson

No. 3 Clemson (7-1) ranks third in the first College Football Playoff rankings behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Notre Dame, the Tigers' only loss.

Brad Senkiw

Playoff Picture Set to Clear Up With Initial Release of CFP Rankings

Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson are the favorites but there are still at least eight more teams holding onto College Football Playoff hopes.

JP-Priester