Radakovich Thinks More of Pitt than FSU

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich is not mincing words when it comes to how high of a priority making up the Tigers postponed game at Florida State is.

In one of the strangest turn of events in an unusual season, fourth-ranked Clemson saw their game against Florida State called off just hours before kickoff after the team had reportedly spent upwards of $300,000 making the trip.

Appearing on the ACC Network this morning Radakovich made it perfectly clear that getting in the team's next game, a home date against Pitt this weekend, is a much higher priority.

"We have a game at home this Saturday," Radakovich said. "And if for some reason that game can't be played, I want to be able to look at another opportunity to play Pittsburgh and hopefully have that game at Death Valley."

The Panthers were missing 16 players in Saturday's 47-14 win over Virginia Tech, so it isn't inconceivable to think there's a chance this weekend's matchup in Death Valley could be pushed back.

Clemson hasn't played since the Nov. 7 loss to Notre Dame, meaning by the time this weekend rolls around the team will not have played a game in three weeks. Having another game postponed would not be ideal but it's clear that if that were to happen, officials at Clemson would do everything in their power to reschedule with the Panthers.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter.