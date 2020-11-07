Clemson Safety Nolan Turner Respects Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, Irish's Rich Tradition

Clemson and Notre Dame will field a healthy dose of future NFL talent this weekend in South Bend in a pivotal ACC matchup between a pair of unbeaten squads.

While the Tiger defense recognizes the threat of Ian Book and the Fighting Irish offense, Clemson isn't overlooking the Notre Dame defense, either.

Redshirt senior safety Nolan Turner was asked on Monday about Notre Dame's start safety, Kyle Hamilton. The sophomore from Atlanta, Ga has already notched 24 stops on the year.

"He's a stud, Turner said. " I've gotten to see him in some clips you know whenever we do some crossover stuff and watching other games, teams, and whatnot, but the dude can play. Game respect game and he's a baller. I enjoy watching him play."

Turner, an Alabam native, said he wasn't recruited by Notre Dame but has a great deal of respect for the program and its history. The long-running tradition is what sticks out in his mind about the Fighting Irish.

"They have a long history of tradition in their program. I always think about 'Rudy'. It's a powerhouse program and they have a good team every year it seems."



Turner is thriving in his veteran role this season in the Tiger secondary and has embraced being the older guy his teammates look up to.

Through the first seven games of the 2020 season, 15 stops and a career-best for a single season with three interceptions. He nearly had his fourth in a circus-catch interception he controlled while laying his back against Boston College. However, it was waved off due to a roughing the passer/targeting foul on Clemson's Xavier Thomas.

The Fiesta Bowl Closer entered his senior campaign credited with 124 tackles (5.5 for loss), 14 passes broken up, three interceptions (all in postseason play).