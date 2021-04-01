Clemson Spring Game: What to Watch for at Linebacker

With linebacker being one of the deepest positions on the Clemson roster there will be a number of things worth keeping an eye on in the Tigers spring game.

Fans will not get to see starting linebackers James Skalski or Baylon Spector in Clemson's annual spring game this weekend.

Spector has been out all spring recovering from injury and Skalski hasn't been taking live reps in an effort to give more time to the younger players on the roster.

This is a team with a lot of depth at linebacker, and it's quality depth. Clemson has a ton of talent waiting in the wings, meaning some of those players will get an opportunity at extended playing time on Saturday.

This weekend will give fans a chance at seeing how much improvement some of the less experienced players on the team have made.

Here are three things to watch for during Saturday's public and televised scrimmage:

1. Trenton Simpson's turn: With Mike Jones Jr. transferring to LSU, Simpson is set to step into the starting spot at the SAM in Brent Venables defense. Although, as seen down the stretch last season, Simpson is versatile enough to play on the inside as well. Many players take the biggest jump in their development between their first and second season and Simpson primed to be a key piece for the Tigers next season.

2. LaVonta Bentley taking that next step: The hard-hitting redshirt sophomore has patiently waited his turn. The highly-touted linebacker from Alabama hasn't had many opportunities over his first two seasons but he has made the most of the few he has gotten. Last season Bentley was on the field for just 73 snaps but still had 3.5 sacks, 4.5 TFL and a forced fumble. The more experience he gets, the harder it will be to keep Bentley off the field.

3. Freshman Phenom: The Tigers are so deep at the position that Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was the only linebacker Clemson signed in the 2021 recruiting class. There is no denying how talented the freshman is, but it is rare that a true freshman makes an instant impact at linebacker in Venables' defense. The coaches have been very complimentary of Trotter Jr.'s progress this spring, but even Venables has cautioned against expecting to much to soon. It will be interesting to see just how far along the freshman is.

