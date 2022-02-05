Clemson standout proving his value at Reese’s Senior Bowl

Mario Goodrich is a perfect example of how not using the transfer portal can pay off.

It would have been easy for the former Clemson star to transfer at any point early in his college career when he was injured and wondering if his time was ever going to come.

But the cornerback stayed patient. He did not give up on himself or Clemson. In the end, it paid off.

Goodrich ended his Clemson career with an MVP performance in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, as he helped the Tigers beat Iowa State to complete an 11th consecutive 10-win season.

“My mindset was this was my last game in college. I wanted to play with my brothers one more time,” he said earlier this week on “Out of Bounds with Qualk and Kelly” on 105.5 The Roar in the Upstate of South Carolina. “I just wanted to go out there and put my best foot forward and just make the best of it and just have one more go around with the guys. We came out with the (win) and it was good.”

Goodrich played a major role in the win. First, he returned a third-quarter interception for what turned out to be the decisive touchdown in the Tigers’ 20-13 victory. He later stripped the football from Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy on fourth down, with 33 seconds to play, to seal the win.

That performance, coupled with having a First-Team All-ACC season, earned Goodrich an invite to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, which will be played Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.

“It has been wonderful just getting in front of coaches,” he said. “Trying to display what I got. Really just interviews, talking to people. Just seeing what I need to work on and get better at.”

Goodrich has also been balling, as he has used his 6-foot, 190-pound frame to get physical with receivers during Senior Bowl practices this week. Practices where NFL general mangers, head coaches, assistant coaches and scouts were all watching.

It has been another opportunity for Goodrich to show everyone he has what it takes to be a first- or second-round draft pick.

“I always had it in mind. It has always been a vision to go first and second round,” he said. “So, I am just trying to put a good product together. Making sure I stay patient, all of that, making plays on the ball. And with the combine invite, just trying to go there and show them that I can run fast. Just try to keep rising up the draft (boards).”

Goodrich started climbing the draft boards this past season. With most quarterbacks afraid to test fellow All-ACC corner Andrew Booth, who is projected by some to be a top 15 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they looked to Goodrich’s side.

However, what they discovered is they could not throw the ball there either, as the former Clemson star made them pay if they tried.

“I would say that I am a physical guy. I like to get up and press, get my hands on receivers to be able to knock timing off the route,” Goodrich said.

Goodrich broke up nine passes in 2021 and had two interceptions to go along with 48 tackles. He and Booth became the first duo to sweep First-Team All-ACC honors since 1997. Goodrich now hopes he can join his Clemson teammate in the first round of the NFL Draft.

If his film has anything to say about it, he will.

“If you go back and look at the film, there is a lot of times the quarterback is looking towards my side, and he ends up getting sacked holding the ball or something,” Goodrich said. “So, I feel, I do that well and just coming up in the run game and being physical. I want to tackle. There are a lot of corners who don’t like to tackle. They shy away from contact. I am not that type.”

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and will be televised on the NFL Network.