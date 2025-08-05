Expected Clemson Starting TE "Ready To Go" Following Injury-Ridden Spring
Following departures on the Clemson Tigers’ offense, junior tight end Olsen Patt-Henry has been waiting in the wings to take the starting tight end role, and 2025 will be his chance.
The Tigers lost two-year starter Jake Briningstool to the NFL Draft, leaving a rare skill position open on an offense that retained a majority of its starters.
However, the call to the position was delayed throughout the spring, as Patt-Henry tore his labrum in Clemson’s final game against Texas in the College Football Playoff. He missed the entire spring following a surgery in January, but reassures the media that he’s “ready to go”, being cleared to practice in the team’s fall camp.
“I was locked in mentality, but the physical aspect of that, just missing mat drills, missing workouts, I was limited to do certain things,” he said on Monday. “So, I just feel like I just missed the really physical part of football and [running], conditioning, stuff like that.”
Coming out of First Baptist Academy in Naples, Florida, Patt-Henry totaled over 2,000 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns in his final two seasons in high school. However, going into college, his blocking was his biggest weakness in his first two seasons.
Now, with help from tight ends coach Kyle Richardson, the junior believes that his skill set is more elevated than ever before.
“I could do it all,” Patt-Henry said. “Coach Rich helped me in the blocking game, so that was one of my weaknesses when I first got here, so now I think that’s a strength. I feel like [in] high school, I was always able to run routes and just get to college, like defensive end, linebackers, they’re bigger, and I didn’t block much in high school, to be honest.”
Beginning as a second, blocking tight end, the only reason he took on the position was for playing time, regardless of what the role was.
“I wanted to play,” he said. “So it was either that or sit the bench, so I just trusted his technique, trust in coaching [and] being coachable.”
Patt-Henry is now set to be the starting tight end, showing flashes of promise in the Tigers' game against Virginia last season. The standout caught two passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns in the game, making impressive grabs with strong hands.
The tight end isn’t looking far into it. With his injury and a talented room behind him, going through fall camp is the first order of business.
“I think we’re just taking it one day at a time, just doing what we do best,” Patt-Henry said. “We’re not worried about what happened in the past, just moving forward. We all have different skillsets and traits that Coach [Richardson] can utilize, and I think we are going to do great this year.”
While the offense is “more experienced”, Patt-Henry isn’t looking far into the future, focusing on the team more than the Tigers’ matchup with LSU on Aug. 30. As head coach Dabo Swinney puts it, you can’t beat yourself before your opponent.
“It’s Clemson vs. Clemson,” Patt-Henry said. “We are going to play them in 26 days, but right now, we are focused on Clemson.”