See Which Clemson Tigers Will Miss, Be Limited For Spring Football Season

Spring football is here, and the Clemson Tigers’ head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media for the first time to address some housekeeping ahead over the next several weeks.

That included injuries, although Swinney said that last year’s spring and this year’s spring are “very different” in terms of numbers. Clemson will only have two, potentially three players miss the entirety of the spring practice sessions, which begin on Wednesday.

Some players are also still recovering from postseason surgeries, beginning the year with either green or yellow jerseys to get acclimated to the speed before moving back to being fully healthy.

Below is a list of all of the players that Swinney mentioned in his press conference who are out or limited with injury, as well as others who are practicing with looming situations.

Players Who Are OUT For All of Spring Football Campaign

Collin Sadler, graduate, offensive lineman

Olsen Patt-Henry, senior, tight end

Swinney said that redshirt freshman defensive tackle Makhi Williams Lee will also be very limited, only doing individual workouts throughout almost all of the spring season.

Players Who Will Be Limited In Practices

TJ Moore, wide receiver, junior

Cole Turner, wide receiver, junior

Elyjah Thurmon, offensive line, sophomore

Brayden Jacobs, offensive lineman, sophomore

Sammy Brown, linebacker, junior

Amare Adams, sophomore, defensive tackle

All of these players are expected to "ramp up" practice production as the spring goes on, with most either recovering from postseason surgeries, like Brown (shoulder) and Moore (lower body), or returning from an injury from last season.

It’s important to note that junior wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. is practicing; however, he will “not be doing any live work”, according to Swinney. Mainly, that’s tackling, due to him still recovering from a scary back injury against SMU back in October.

Will Tristan Smith Be Practicing This Spring?

Swinney said that wide receiver Tristan Smith will be practicing throughout the spring, still waiting on his verdict to get an extra year of eligibility. He isn’t limited and is full-go, awaiting the final result in the summer.

“He can do everything,” Swinney said, “and then we won’t know for sure until June and then he’ll really have two options at that point. So, he’s able to do everything until then.”

If he is rejected another year, he has two choices: go to the NFL on a supplemental process to get him on a team, or remain with Clemson as a player-coach. This is because he hasn’t graduated yet. If he makes the latter choice, then he could train and get ready for the NFL Combine and other events the following year.

“It’s really where we are, and hopefully, it will go his way,” Swinney said. “Especially with some of the decisions that are getting made, compared to his situation, but we’ll just have to go through the process.