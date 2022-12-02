Clemson, Tar Heels come stumbling into ACC Championship

CLEMSON, S.C. — From about the midpoint of the year, it was obvious Clemson and North Carolina were headed for a collision in the ACC Championship Game.

At the time, the Tar Heels were winning games with a high-powered offense, led by redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, that was having to outscore their opponents while their defense tried to overcome significant injuries and get used to a new defensive coordinator.

The Tigers were winning games thanks to an offense that was much improved, consistent and was not turning the football over, along with a defense that was stingy enough to shut teams down when they needed to the most.

It seemed like a top 10 matchup in the making with not only an ACC Championship on the line, but possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff. It’s crazy how quickly things can change.

Clemson and North Carolina are both stumbling into Saturday night’s title game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The ninth-ranked Tigers (10-2, 8-0 ACC) have lost two of their last four games after starting the season 8-0. The offense, which had just five turnovers through the first seven weeks, has turned the ball over 15 times in the last five.

The Tar Heels (9-3, 6-2 ACC) come into the championship game on a two-game skid. Maye has been sacked eight times and pressured countless others in losses to Georgia Tech and NC State. The offense has struggled as a result.

UNC averaged more 500 yards and 40 points per game through the first 10 weeks of the year. However, in losses to the Yellow Jackets and Wolfpack, they have averaged 20 points and 350 total yards in regulation.

Clemson’s offense has not been much better. In fact, you can say it has been worse.

The Tigers managed just 86 total yards and turned the football over three times in the second half during their loss to rival South Carolina. Keep in my mind, this is against a Gamecocks defense that is still considered one of the worst in the SEC.

“We did not execute the way we need to, or we didn’t this past week,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said.

Clemson’s offense also struggled in its loss to Notre Dame. The Tigers tallied just 281 yards that night in South Bend, most of which came in the fourth quarter when the outcome was already decided.

“Up until Notre Dame, we were doing a pretty good job, and then, again, a lack of production by a few people, some injuries and some missed opportunities,” Swinney said. “We are not where we need to be at all.”

They also had spots in their wins over Louisville and Miami, when for a quarter or so, they could not move the football consistently and turned the football over.

“Obviously, we had some injuries and a few things here or there, but it is disappointing the way we finished,” Swinney said.

And don’t think it will be easy for Clemson this week going up against a UNC defense that is the worst in the ACC from a statistical standpoint. The Heels are allowing a league worse 30.3 points and 442.7 yards per game. However, the unit has improved.

In the last two weeks, despite losing the game, the defense kept them in both contests and gave them an opportunity to win both. UNC limited Georgia Tech to 373 total yards and 21 points, while holding NC State to 320 yards and 24 points in regulation.

“New staff, new voice, and a bunch of injuries,” said Swinney, as he explained why the Tar Heels struggled so much early in the season. “They lost about four starters on defense that are out, and then a couple of other guys banged up.

“So, they are settling in. They have gotten better.”

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/