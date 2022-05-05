Clemson Defense Focused on Simplifying Things This Spring

After a decade under different leadership, the defensive reins were passed to Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach Wes Goodwin prior to 2021 Cheez-It Bowl. In his first game as a defensive play-caller, Goodwin’s defense held Iowa State to 270 yards of offense, more than 165 yards below the Cyclones’ per-game average entering the contest. The unit was also responsible for what ended up being the game-winning score, as Mario Goodrich’s pick-six and the ensuing extra point represented Clemson’s final seven points of the 20-13 win.

Goodwin and his staff now set their eyes upon their first full season in 2022 with the benefit of a deep unit that features a front four loaded with both talent and experience. That group will set the standard for a unit that has ranked in the Top 15 in the country in total defense in each of the last eight seasons (the only such program in the nation) and has ranked among the Top 25 in scoring defense in all of those campaigns (including four Top 5 finishes in the category). The 2021 season was Clemson’s sixth time finishing in the Top 10 in both categories in the last eight years.

Question:

Not asking you for your secrets, obviously, but how similar is this system you're running to what you think you guys did under Brent Venables? How different is it? How much have you put your stamp on it?



Wes Goodwin:

I mean, I think all the concepts that we have in now are stuff that he did. We've just tweaked some stuff here and there and hopefully made it better and stuff. Hopefully getting better in areas. So for the most part, it is pretty much the same.



Question:

You have simplified some things. What was the thought process there wanting to do that?



Wes Goodwin:

Not necessarily simplified things schematically, more of teaching progressions and just to fit our styles of coaching and stuff. I'm a really structured thinker, my daily installs match, our fundamentals match what we're putting in that day. So just overall teaching progressions, just simplified stuff with the room and just growing and getting better in areas. Just making it better from a teaching progression. We got enough defense in. It's not simplified schematically per se, it's just simplified from a teaching progression and making things easier to understand so guys can line up, play fast, get their eyes in the right spot, play physical, relentless effort, those sort of things, tackle great.

Question:

Are you doing anything different as far as how you're implementing the system? The speed you're doing it at?



Wes Goodwin:

Oh yeah, we got some stuff that BV don't know about. [crosstalk 00:20:06]. But yeah, a little bit. So I'm protective. Hey, we've been other places and we know ball as well. Not taking a shot at anybody, but Coach Eason has been such a great asset. I've learned so much for him. He's one of the best teachers of fundamental play and he's brought some new ideas, new way of thinking in some areas and stuff, and we're going to utilize what's made us successful here as well all those years, but we have to be our own people and do what we feel is best and what we know defensively and stuff. It's going to be fun. You won't be disappointed, I promise. It may be even more exotic on third down, so we'll see. We'll show that in September.



Question:

It's just a slower build today. You'll have just as much complexity, do you think, in terms of what's all installed by fall. I guess is that basically what you're saying?



Wes Goodwin:

Yeah. I mean, for instance, third-down calls, you can't call 40 blitzes, so there's no need to have 40 blitzes in the game plan, or whatever. I'm a real situationally thinking, structured mind. First and second down, this is what you need. Third down, this is what you need. Red zone, this is what you need. Two-minute, this is what you need. And then week to week you just build off of that, off of your staples, and whatnot and stuff.



At the end of the day, I don't feel like there's a perfect call. I want to see guys play fast and physical and violent, relentless, and pursue the ball. They can cover up a multitude of bad calls, I can promise you that.

