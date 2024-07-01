Clemson Tigers 2027 Defensive Target Reveals Why He's Interested
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers may still be focusing on rounding out their 2025 recruiting class and are aggressively trying to add talent for 2026, but they're also already looking ahead to the 2027 recruiting period.
An intriguing name to keep an eye on for Clemson in the 2027 class is Kalib Spivey.
The 6-foot-1 and 215-pound pass-rusher has been drawing quite a bit of interest from many different schools around the nation.
Looking specifically at the Tigers, they have made a big impression on Spivey. He opened up about what has interested him in Clemson so far. His experience at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June was a major key for him.
“I enjoyed the camp very much. It gave me a chance to learn and get better as a football player and person. I would say the highlight of the camp was when Coach (Nick) Eason taught me some pass rush technique one on one.”
Spivey also opened up about some of the feedback he has received from Clemson. He has clearly made himself of interest to the Tigers as well.
“I got plenty of feedback from the coaches (about) what to do in certain situations when I am pass rushing. They taught me different ways I can use my speed and length. They said I had a lot of potential.”
He also revealed what his first overall impressions of the school were.
“My first impressions of the school after visiting is that the program is run very well. The coaches break down technique a lot, so it’s very easy to understand. I was very impressed by the things that Coach Dabo said at the beginning of the camp."
Florida State recently made an offer to Spivey and he has plenty of other schools who have offered him as well. Auburn is another big-time school that is pursuing him.
Clearly, Clemson will have a lot of work to do to get his commitment. Thankfully, the program made a big impression on the young edge rusher and he's already interested.