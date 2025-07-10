Clemson Tigers' ACC Media Day Attendees Announced
The four Clemson Tigers players that will be joining head coach Dabo Swinney in the annual ACC Kickoff Media Day, which takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina, next week, have been revealed.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik, wide receiver Antonio Williams, defensive lineman Peter Woods and defensive end TJ Parker are the four Tigers to represent the program, the ACC announced Thursday. The event will take place from July 22-24, with Clemson’s portion taking place on the final day.
The 2025 event will be Klubnik’s third time attending the event, making an appearance ahead of every season since being named starting quarterback. Coming into his final season with the Tigers, the Austin, Texas, native will look to build off his best season yet, throwing for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns, rushing for over 450 yards and another seven scores.
Williams’ appearance doesn’t come at a surprise either, arguably being the best skill player for Clemson last season. The redshirt junior recorded 904 yards and 11 touchdowns, the most by any Tiger receiver a year ago.
Despite mulling over an NFL Draft decision, Williams decided to return to the squad for another year, much like many other Tigers who were on the fence of testing the draft waters. Having a strong relationship with Klubnik over the last three seasons, the final upcoming season will look to be the most productive.
Woods and Parker will also be attending their first ACC Kickoff, being two of the most exciting players on the Clemson defense last season. Alternating between playing on the edge and the interior, Woods finished with 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble, being one of the top defensive prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft.
The numbers pop out for Parker, who had 11 sacks and six forced fumbles last season, which is a single-season program record. Recording an additional 19.5 tackles for a loss, it creates a strong reason why Parker has been put at a high draft pick in many mock drafts.
Klubnik was joined by linebacker Barrett Carter and running back Phil Mafah in last year’s event. In 2023, Klubnik, center Will Putnam and defensive tackle Tyler Davis made the trip to Charlotte to represent the school.
Television coverage begins at 9 a.m. each day of the event on the ACC Network.