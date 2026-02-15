Clemson’s NFL Pipeline on Full Display with Combine Invites

Few programs in college football develop NFL talent like the Clemson Tigers, and this year’s NFL Combine invitations prove it.

Nine Tigers have been selected to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, re-emphasizing Dabo Swinney’s program as one that produces talent at the next level. Let’s take a look at each prospect that is headed to the Hoosier state.

Cade Klubnik, Quarterback

After 40 starts in a Tiger uniform, the Austin, Texas product declared for the NFL Draft on January 15. Klubnik projects as a middle-round pick with some upside as a scrambler. Entering the season, he was projected as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, but 2025 saw him throw for just under 3,000 yards and just 16 touchdowns. Both marks were significantly down from a breakout 2025 campaign.

“One thing I like about Klubnik is his ability to drive the football over the middle of the field,” Josh Carney of Steelers Depot said in a recent article. “He doesn’t have a rocket for an arm, but there’s good pop there, and he can fit the ball into tight windows. Though I’d like to see him have a better lower half here and be square to really drive through the throw, this rep shows the arm talent he has.

Klubnik’s player archetype has been compared to that of other quarterbacks such as Bo Nix, Matt Corral, and Baker Mayfield during the draft process.

Adam Randall, Running Back

Randall made the transition from wide receiver to running back in 2025, achieving mixed results. After piling up 814 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, the Myrtle Beach native is projected as a day 3 pick due to many factors. Among them are his lack of experience at the position and larger size than usual.

As Chris Pflum of Big Blue View said of Randall, “Randall is a recent convert to the running back position, but already showcases natural vision and instincts as a runner. He’s patient behind the line of scrimmage, understands how to set up and follow his blockers, and is also able to track and anticipate defenders at the second level.”

When comparing Randall to NFL running backs, a developing version of Derrick Henry is brought up, alongside Cordarrelle Patterson and other receiver-running back hybrid players.

Antonio Williams, Wide Receiver

After returning to school for his redshirt junior season, Williams caught 55 passes for 604 yards and 4 touchdowns across 9 games for the Tigers. After suffering a hamstring injury in a season-opening loss to LSU, he missed multiple games. Clemson’s passing game struggled without the lanky, elusive target.

“When [Williams] is on the field, the production speaks for itself,” Felix Green wrote for NFL Draft Buzz. “Williams is the kind of prospect who will outperform his draft slot because he knows how to play football at a level that does not always show up in the measurables.”

After being projected as an early-round pick if he’d declared last offseason, Williams should land within the first three rounds of the 2026 draft. Pundits have compared his game to other shifty targets like Christian Kirk from Houston and Jayden Reed from Green Bay.

Blake Miller, Offensive Tackle

Miller, who was named to the All-ACC First Team each of his final two collegiate seasons, has been mocked in the middle rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. He broke the Clemson all-time record with 3,778 snaps played while with the Tigers, starting all 54 games he suited up for.

NFL scouts see Miller as more of a developmental piece at the next level, though he could easily start as a rookie depending on the situation.

“Blake Miller is a consistent, physically dominant, prototype tackle with elite traits and football character,” The Draft Network wrote. “He is a full-service tackle with rare upside.”

Miller’s steady presence against NFL-caliber competition and constant motor should make him a valuable piece to any team’s offensive line room in 2026.

DeMonte Capehart, Defensive Tackle

Despite the Clemson defense’s struggles in 2026, Capehart popped off the tape as one of the unit’s most dependable players. Currently, he’s projected as an early day 3 selection who could move up if he impresses at the combine.

“[Capehart] boasts good size and length for the league, but he must maximize his length advantage with his arms more consistently when stacking and bull rushing,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema wrote on the Hartsville native. “As a run-stuffing nose tackle in a 3-4 defense, he can provide ideal length in a rotational role.”

Seeing as Capehart wasn’t a regular rotation piece for his entire career at Clemson, some teams may be more cautious to buy into his pro potential. Others might see that as untapped ability and a steal in the making.

T.J. Parker, Tight End

Parker enters the 2026 NFL Draft as a recently married man and a likely first-round pick. Though his performance during the 2025 season was up-and-down at times, there’s no doubt that NFL franchises have been closely monitoring his potential for multiple seasons.

An explosive, crafty pass rusher who has the tools to win against different offensive linemen, Parker has drawn comparisons to NFL mainstays Bradley Chubb and Jared Verse from fans and pundits alike. Longtime draft analyst Todd McShay projects Parker to be selected 25th overall by the Chicago Bears.

“He handled his responsibilities [in college],” McShay said on The Todd McShay Show last offseason. “He knew when he had to chip someone [who was] releasing. He set a hard edge. I thought he was active and did a good job of locating the ball, but understood what he had to do for what his responsibilities were.”

Parker will look to wow scouts in Indianapolis, showing that a mere five-sack 2025 season was his floor, instead of his ceiling.

Peter Woods, Defensive Tackle

Similar to Parker, Woods saw his production decline in 2025, posting fewer sacks, forced fumbles, and solo tackles than he had in 2024’s ACC championship campaign. Even with a dip in production, NFL scouts are still high on the Alabaster, Alabama native’s abilities. After all, his run defense was a major strength this past season, good for a 10.1 PFF grade in that area.

As for the defense tackle’s potential suitors, there are many. ESPN’s Field Yates has Woods heading to Buffalo with the 26th overall pick. Kyle Dvorchak of NBC Sports projects Woods to be selected all the way up at No. 11 overall by Cincinnati. There isn’t a general consensus on where he will land, aside from being a first-round target.

“Ideally, Woods gets drafted to a team that will deploy him as a 3-tech[nique] that will maximize his initial burst and power to win 1-on-1 against interior linemen,” Ryan Paglia of Steelers Depot wrote after watching Woods’ tape. “Although more of a polished product coming out of school, he has similarities to Javon Hargrave and former Clemson star Grady Jarrett.”

Wade Woodaz, Linebacker

Woodaz has been tabbed as a Day 3 linebacker by most draft analysts following four seasons at Clemson. His versatility can be a strength, but missed tackles and some coverage gaffes were part of his struggles this season.

Draft analyst Sam Teets listed Woodaz among the ‘undrafted’ pool of players in his most recent scouting list.

As he posted to X during November’s Florida State-Clemson game: “Wade Woodaz has been one of the most frustrating elements of Clemson's defense this year. He and Ricardo Jones have been on the wrong end of a lot of plays.”

That criticism came more frequently this season, as Woodaz was asked to drop into coverage more and more. When this coincided with the Tigers’ pass defense slumping, more criticism followed.

Avieon Terrell, Cornerback

Amidst a 2025 secondary that was below Clemson’s lofty standard from seasons past, Terrell was a bright spot. The Atlanta native notched nine passes defensed, three sacks, and forced five fumbles this past season.

Punching the football out was a specialty of Terrell’s during his time as a Tiger. Look no further than a chasedown forced fumble and recovery late in the 2024 season as evidence.

When looking at Terrell’s future in the NFL, pundits firmly project the lanky corner as a first-round pick.

“While Terrell is a tad shorter, there are easy parallels between him and his high school and Clemson teammate, Nate Wiggins,” Alex Kozora wrote for Steelers Depot. “A skinny cornerback with good speed and effort, who needed to bulk up and improve his play strength.”

If Terrell is selected in the draft’s opening round, he will match his good friend Wiggins, who was chosen 30th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in 2024.