Clemson Tigers RB Adam Randall Remains Confident About Clemson Offense's Potential
In the Clemson Tigers’ first four games to begin the 2025 season, the offense has been the unit that’s failed to meet expectations.
The unit returned 85% of its starters, one of the top retained units in college football last offseason, but have failed to meet the team’s 36.4 points per game that it put on opposing defenses in 2024.
Clemson has mounted only an average of 24.3 points per game this season, which has led to the team’s 1-3 start, the worst opening four-game stretch of Dabo Swinney’s tenure. The Tigers fell to the Syracuse Orange 34-21 last Saturday at home.
Despite this, running back Adam Randall knows that the offense has the power of the one from a year back, it’s just failing to get in rhythm.
“I know that we can do it,” Randall said after the loss. “We just have got to go out there and play and do the things that we do in practice, and we just got to go out there and do it on game day.”
The offense failed to get into rhythm especially in the second half of the team’s loss. Clemson had eight drives throughout the half and only scored a touchdown on one drive. On the flip side, the Tigers scored twice on four full drives in the first half, keeping them in striking distance coming into the break.
“I think we found our rhythm in the first half, came out there in the second half, a little weather delay, and just couldn’t put it together to get us all the way down the field,” Randall said. “We were pretty good from the 20 to about the other opponent’s 35-40, and we just got to continue to do the routine plays when we get down there. That takes all of us.”
The Tigers now enter an open week, having an open weekend before traveling to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in the first weekend of October. Over that time period, the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, native will get healthy and look for that offensive rhythm in practice.
Randall also had a fumble in the loss to Syracuse, taking accountability with how ball security.
“For me, ball security, as you all can see,” the tailback said. “Put one on the ground today, it was pivotal, and just getting healthy and getting in a rhythm. It takes guys coming in and being committed, not splintering, but, as a leader on this team, it’s my responsiblity to have everybody’s head in the right space, even though we’re 1-3 and it’s not the results that we wanted.”
It’s all about moving forward for Clemson, who have eight games remaining on its schedule and little to no chance of making the ACC Championship, which would be its only way to get into the College Football Playoff.
Randall believes that the team will get back up and keep fighting, defending head coach Dabo Swinney and the program.
“It’s not exciting to be 1-3, but that’s where we are right now, so we can’t do anything about it,” the senior said. “It’s in the past, just got off the field and we’re 1-3. So, really can’t do much about it but move forward and have our eyes on the front windshield.
At the end of the day, as men, you’ve got to move on and put your eyes forward.”