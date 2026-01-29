Clemson Tigers Already Double-Digit Underdogs in Way-Too-Early LSU Matchup

The college football season may have just ended, but that won’t stop speculating about the Clemson Tigers going into next season, being against the odds to start the 2026 season.

On Thursday, FanDuel Sportsbook revealed game lines for the Week 0 and Week 1 contest to begin next season. Clemson will be a double-digit underdog, being a 10.5-point team going into Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Sept. 5.

Earlier, the Tigers were a 9.5-point underdog, meaning that there has already been movement on the lines in favor of LSU. Throw in the fact that Clemson will be the away team in this matchup, and the number makes a lot more sense.

The storylines in this game extend farther than a traditional college football game as well. LSU will be hosting Lane Kiffin’s first game as a head coach of the Tigers, who brought in a plethora of transfers to aid his offensive attack. Of those include Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, who was the top transfer quarterback in the cycle when he signed.

Former Clemson players Stephiylan Green and T.J. Dottery (formerly Dudley) will also be on the opposing sideline for LSU, being a reunion for head coach Dabo Swinney in enemy territory.

On the flip side of things, the Tigers from the Upstate will bring some new looks going into 2026. The big one will be how offensive coordinator Chad Morris changes the Clemson offense. The team only scored 10 points in last year’s loss to LSU, and that will look to be different at Tiger Stadium this time around.

The question at quarterback will certainly be critical entering this game. Christopher Vizzina currently has “pole position” to be the starter, according to Swinney. However, he also says not to count out Chris Denson, who has improved over the offseason already.

Defensive coordinator Tom Allen also brings a handful of transfers into his defense. Without the lines of T.J. Parker, Peter Woods and Avieon Terrell, there will be a new group of Tigers who will lead the way to begin the season. Seeing how successful Clemson was with Will Heldt last season, fans will hope that their new additions do the same in 2026.

The 10.5-point number may not come as a surprise to many, specifically because Clemson is coming off of a 7-6 season after high expectations to begin the year. Though LSU had the same story to its season, the Kiffin hire and incoming acquisitions, as well as being at home, will help the Tigers’ chances of being an early national championship contender going forward.

Of course, it’s an early measuring stick going into the offseason. It tells us that Clemson could be counted out early; but that’s where the Tigers are their best under Swinney.