Amari Rodgers Had Idea He Would be a Green Bay Packer

Even before the NFL Draft got underway, Amari Rodgers had an inkling of where he would end up.

After being selected by the Packers in the third-round of the NFL Draft on Friday, the former Clemson wide receiver said that he and the rest of his family felt like he might be destined for Green Bay.

"I kind of had an idea, and you know it's crazy," Rodgers said. "Literally everybody in my family told me I was going to the Packers, and I literally was like trying to block it out because I didn't want to get it in my head. But everybody in my family was telling me, it was the Packers, Packers and then when that happened, it was just like crazy. Like God was watching over my family and I already knew where I was going."

For close to a decade, former Kentucky Wildcat Randall Cobb played a pivotal part in an explosive Packers offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, Cobb left via free agency following the 2018 season and Green Bay is still looking for the right player to step in and replace that production in the slot.

Rodgers thinks he brings the right skillset to the organization to be that guy.

"Just the fit, you know," Rodgers said. "Since Randall Cobb left, everybody in my family felt like they haven't had a slot player like him, and they just felt like it was a good fit for me to go there."

Part of Rodgers' desire to play in Green Bay comes from getting to play with Rodgers, who has proven himself to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. However, getting to play alongside a wide receiver that he has always admired played just as big of a role.

"An amazing quarterback, I've been watching him my whole life," Rodgers said. "It's actually amazing. It's surreal that I get the opportunity to play with a quarterback like him. And mainly because I looked up to Davante Adams, you know, that's my favorite receiver in the game."

