Packers Get 'Gadget Guy' With Running Back Mentality in WR Amari Rodgers

Meeting with the media after being selected in the third-round of the NFL Draft by Green Bay, former Clemson wideout Amari Rodgers said he brings a unique skillset to the offense and will be a valuable asset to the Packers organization.

Amari Rodgers thinks he has found the perfect landing spot in Green Bay.

The former Clemson standout was selected by the Packers late in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night and Rodgers thinks his versatility will prove to be a valuable asset to the Green Bay offense going forward.

"Definitely the gadget guy, you know," Rodgers told the media. "Just being able to get the ball in my hands, any way possible."

Rodgers selection marks the 10th time a Clemson receiver has been drafted since 2013 and extended the programs record number of consecutive drafts with a wide receiver selected to six, currently the nation’s longest active streak.

Throughout his college career, the Clemson coaching staff took full advantage of Rodgers ability to line up almost anywhere on the field. While he may look like the prototypical slot receiver, Rodgers has proved he can play inside or out, and he is willing to do whatever is asked of him to help the Packers succeed.

"I see myself as one of those guys that can line up at any position," Rodgers said. "On the outside, on the inside, out of the backfield sometimes. I'm just one of those guys that whenever I get the ball in my hands I'm confident I can make a play. I'm just looking forward to them using me whatever way to help the team win. You know. I'm gonna do that."

Rodgers spent a majority of his high school days in Tennessee playing running back. It wasn't until his senior season that he made the switch to receiver. However, Rodgers says he still brings that running back mentality to the wideout position, a trait that makes him a little more unique than some the other receivers in this years draft class.

"I have had running back mentality background," Rodgers said. "I played running back my whole life until my senior year in high school, so I definitely have that mentality when I get the ball. I'm trying to go north and south to the end zone. I'm not trying to tackled by one person. The more yards that you get every time you touch the ball, the better for you, so that's really my mentality when I get the rock."

