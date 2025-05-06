Clemson Tigers Announce New Agreement for Massive Series With Notre Dame
Starting in 2027, the Clemson Tigers will kick off a 12-game series against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, set to last through the 2038 season.
Athletic director Graham Neff cited the exciting games in the past, noting some of the more memorable games between the Tigers and the Fighting Irish.
The two teams will trade off hosting responsibilities each year, giving equal opportunity for historic moments to be made in each team's stadium.
For Clemson, the benefits of this agreement go beyond fan satisfaction.
As part of a new era of revenue distribution, the Atlantic Coast Conference has built a new system that benefits the Tigers for any games that bring in phenomenal television ratings.
What better way to get viewers to tune in than to play a non-conference team like Notre Dame?
The Fighting Irish also stand to benefit from this new agreement, adding a strong opponent to their schedule. Because Notre Dame is not part of a conference, this 12-year deal guarantees a regular game in an otherwise questionable schedule.
Notre Dame director of athletics Pete Bevacqua commented on the new agreement, reaffirming the mutually beneficial nature of this remarkable rivalry.
"We strive to consistently create a football schedule that positions us for success in the College Football Playoff, and that goal requires us to form historic partnerships like this one with Clemson. This rivalry has already produced some of the most memorable moments in recent college football history, and our fans deserve these matchups to continue to make those indelible memories," Bevacqua stated.
The Fighting Irish have not started a series of this magnitude since 2002, marking a truly historic period in college football.
With the next 12 seasons guaranteed, Notre Dame and Clemson are in good standing for some amazing matchups.
Clemson's official press release went on to lay out the similarities between the two higher education institutions, telling of the academic success that both Clemson and Notre Dame strive to achieve. Just this past season, both the Fighting Irish and the Tigers earned the AFCA Academic Achievement Award; just two of the seven schools to do so.
The agreement will go into effect at the start of the 2027 campaign.
Until then, no meeting of the two teams has been set in stone.