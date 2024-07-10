Clemson Tigers Are A Finalist for Elite 2025 4-Star Safety
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are still involved in quite a few 2025 recruiting pursuits. One of them is the pursuit of securing a commitment from four-star safety Jordan Young.
Young, hailing from Monroe, North Carolina, has been pursued by many elite college programs. However, he has shown a high level of interest in joining Clemson.
On3 has received word from Young himself that the Tigers have made his list of finalists.
“Clemson, Florida State, Michigan and NC State are my top four schools. All four fit my style of play, they each offer opportunities off the field, and I feel like all four staffs have coaches that are great developers.”
He also opened up about when he will commit, offering some things he wants to do before making that huge decision.
“My plan is to get to some games this fall to get that gameday feel. I am still committing on Oct. 12 (his birthday) and I am evaluating the schools, looking at the pros and cons and I will go from there.”
When it comes to Clemson, Young spoke out specifically about the program. He had some great things to say about Swinney's team.
“The people at Clemson are great. Coach Dabo Swinney has a top program at Clemson and their coaches are good people and easy to talk to.”
Currently, Young is ranked as the No. 117 overall prospect in the entire 2025 recruiting class. He is the No. 12 safety and the No. 4 prospect from the state of North Carolina.
Standing in at 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, there are some concerns about Young's size. He'll need to bulk up some in order to be an elite safety at the college level.
What he lacks in size, he makes up for in athleticism and speed. Young would bring elite playmaking skills to a Clemson defense that badly needs it. Swinney is trying to rebuild the Tigers' defense into one of the best in the nation and Young would be a big step in that direction.
All of that being said, there is no date set for Young's commitment. He will do his due diligence on his list of finalists. Clemson will simply have to wait and see if they're able to secure his commitment.