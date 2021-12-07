Clemson Assistant Visits Elite OL Target

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell was in Odessa, Texas on Monday visiting 2023 OL Harris Sewell.



For more on this: Clemson Assistant Visits Elite 2023 OL Target

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!