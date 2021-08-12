Freshman Barrett Carter Standing Out to Brent Venables in Fall Camp

Barrett Carter has been taking reps at the SAM and the MIKE and defensive coordinator Brent Venables has liked what he has seen from the freshman early on in fall camp.

Dabo Swinney once said Barrett Carter might be the most dynamic player the Tigers have ever signed during his tenure.

Carter was a key piece of Clemson's 2021 recruiting class, and despite not enrolling early, the versatile defender from Georgia has impressed the coaching staff early on in fall camp.

Throughout the first week of camp, defensive coordinator Brent Venables said Carter has been working at the SAM and the MIKE, and the early returns have been great.

"Has done some really nice things," Venables said. "He's played a couple of different linebacker positions. Just trying to get a feel for his skill set, his knowledge and his ability to handle stress against situational football out there today. Some third down, red zone, high red zone. Seen a lot of things so far, so it's been really good."

While the team has yet to put on the pads, Venables said Carter's knowledge of the game, as well as his speed, have really stood out.

"He's fast, really closes very well," Venables said. "Smooth, he's very comfortable in space, he's comfortable coverage, and he understands concepts, understands football."

The Tigers head into the 2021 season with a fairly deep group of linebackers, meaning competition for playing time will be fierce. Venables said the freshman has come into camp with the right mindset, though, and shows a willingness to be coached.

"He's been tough, just has a tough-mindedness about him," Venables said. "He's willing to be led, doesn't have an ego whatsoever, a lot of humility. A guy that's ultra competitive. He's got a bright future."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Owen Watterson on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!