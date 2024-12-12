Clemson Tigers' Cade Klubnik Places in Top-10 of Quarterback Rankings
The Clemson Tigers have wrapped up their regular season, and they now have their eyes set on the Texas Longhorns and trying to win the College Football Playoff.
It was another very good season for the Tigers, as they won the ACC Title and secured a spot with the automatic bid in the CFP. While they likely would have liked to have a few plays back in a couple of their losses, Clemson made the playoff and is exactly where they want to be.
One of the main reasons for their success this season was the development and improvement of quarterback Cade Klubnik. Coming into his junior season, there were certainly some concerns about what type of quarterback he was going to be.
After a slow start to the season against the Georgia Bulldogs, those concerns were heightened. However, the junior bounced back from the bad game at the beginning of the season and went on to have an excellent campaign.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently ranked the top quarterbacks in the country. For Cade Klubnik of Clemson, he finished the season ranked 6th overall.
“Klubnik threw for 2,844 yards with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his first season as Clemson's starter in 2023, and those numbers spiked across the board in his second year in the role. He had eight games with at least three passing touchdowns, including a standout performance in the ACC championship game against SMU where he threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-31 win to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.”
The Tigers certainly wouldn’t have been in the CFP this season if not for their quarterback. In 2024, he totaled 3,303 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 458 rushing yards, and seven rushing scores.
It was an incredible campaign, and he was very deserving of finishing the season ranked sixth overall. There are certainly some good names in front of him, like Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, who are both in the Heisman conversation.
Klubnik was able to have a couple of big moments during the season, as his rushing touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers was a memorable play, and his four-touchdown performance against the SMU Mustangs was some timely greatness.
Now, the junior will be leading his team into the expanded CFP looking to upset the Longhorns. As one of the best quarterbacks in the country, the Tigers can win against any team with him under center.