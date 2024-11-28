Clemson Tigers Can Reach These Team Milestones with Rivalry Win Saturday
The Clemson Tigers are living by a hope and a prayer with their current chances of making the College Football Playoffs this year.
If they miss out, they will extend their streak of not being in the dance to a fourth year; if they make it, they will end a three-year streak of sitting on the outside looking in.
They have one game left in the regular season, a rivalry matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks, which will take place at Memorial Stadium.
The Gamecocks are also trying to keep their CFP chances alive, so this will be no easy contest for the Tigers.
Should Clemson win, however, it will mark the program's 20th 10-win season, with head coach Dabo Swinney manning the ship for 13 of them.
The Tigers would become only the 13th program among power conference schools to have 20 or more 10-win seasons.
A win would improve Clemson to 40-26 against top 25 teams under Swinney, tying the veteran coach with Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy for the most wins against top 25 opponents among active coaches.
The Tigers currently hold a 5-1 record at home this year, and a win on Saturday would give the program its 14th consecutive season with six or more home wins, the longest active streak in the country.
Clemson is looking to earn its 20th all-time win at Death Valley in 29 attempts where both teams enter ranked in the top 25.
Should the Tigers score 28 or more points in a single quarter on Saturday, it will mark the fourth time this year that they have achieved that feat, which would tie a school record set in 2012.
Clemson stands alone as the national leader this year in total games with 200 yards each of passing and rushing with six.
The Tigers are attempting to produce a 300-yard passer, 100-yard rusher, and 100-yard receiver in the same game for the third time this year, which would be a first in the school's history.
Clemson needs two more sacks to reach 30 on the year for the 13th consecutive season, a milestone they have reached every year since the inception of the College Football Playoffs.
The Tigers need one more interception to join the Iowa Hawkeyes as the only two programs with 100 or more since the 2018 season.
It will be an exciting matchup on Saturday, as rivalry games tend to be, and keeping an eye on these team milestones will make the festivities that much more entertaining.