Clemson Tigers Lock in Visit With Trending Defensive Back

The Clemson Tigers picked up their first transfer piece to aid their secondary on Monday, but they don't plan on stopping.

According to Paul Strelow from Tiger Illustrated, Southern Miss safety Corey Myrick has planned a visit with Clemson on Wednesday, being his first time visiting the program. He would have two years of eligibility remaining, wherever he goes.

Myrick brings a tall stature into the safeties room, wherever he ends up going, being the No. 22-ranked safety in the transfer portal currently, according to On3. He is a top 215 player in the portal.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore is coming off of a career season, totaling 91 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble. This is his second time entering the portal, beginning his collegiate career at Marshall before leaving for the Golden Eagles for another season elsewhere.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native is receiving plenty of buzz from other schools as well, being a tough grab for the Tigers, making Wednesday's visit an important one. Myrick visited Louisville on Monday, also having visits with LSU, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Wisconsin and Memphis.

Clemson's secondary will need the most work so far through the portal, as Ricardo Jones and Khalil Barnes, the team's starters, have looked to play elsewhere and are transferring. Rob Billings has also joined them as well.

Fortunately, the Tigers received some good news to begin the week with their first commitment of the offseason in Elliot Washington II, coming from Penn State to join the team at the cornerback position. Head coach Dabo Swinney will look for more, hoping Washington's commitment begins to let the other dominoes fall.

Coming out of high school, Myrick was a three-star recruit, according to On3. He was the No. 63-ranked safety in the Class of 2023. He committed to Marshall over West Virginia, Bowling Green and James Madison. He'd only finish with three total tackles with the Herd.

Other safeties that Clemson is in touch with are Memphis's Chris Bracy, Old Dominion's Jerome Carter II, Michigan State's Justin Denson Jr. and Kansas's Lyrik Rawls. Any of these commitments would help fill a huge need for Swinney and defensive coordinator Tom Allen to bring back the Tiger defense of old.

