Clemson Tigers Climb In ESPN’s Recent 2026 Recruiting Rankings
As official visit season winds down throughout June, recruiting classes are starting to take shape, with Early Signing Day still a little more than six months away.
Earlier this week, ESPN’s Craig Haubert released his updated top-25 2026 college football recruiting rankings. The Clemson Tigers have jumped a spot from the previous list, now sitting at No.4.
Fresh off finishing with the 37th-ranked recruiting class in 2024, Clemson’s recent recruiting surge should be encouraging for Tigers fans, especially after their College Football Playoff appearance.
So far, the highlight of Clemson’s 2026 recruiting class has been their emphasis towards the trenches. As of June 15, the Tigers have five offensive-line commitments within the ESPN Top 300, their most since 2020.
Based on 247Sports composite rankings, the Tigers' highest-ranked commitment is four-star offensive lineman Leo Delaney. The 6-foot-6 and 290-pound Charlotte native is ranked as the sixth-best interior offensive lineman recruit in the country, and the eighth-best recruit overall in the state of North Carolina.
Another intriguing recruit is four-star wide receiver Naeem Burroughs, who is ranked as the seventh-best wide receiver recruit in the country and the seventh-best prospect in the state of Florida. Last season, Burroughs caught 33 passes for 829 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also showcased his speed on the track, running a 10.64 in the 100-meter dash while also winning a Florida State Title in the 4x100.
Clemson’s highest-rated defensive commit is safety Kentavion Anderson, a four-star safety out of Dorman High School. Anderson is ranked as the 10th-best safety prospect in the country and the second-best player in South Carolina. As a junior, he totaled 56 tackles and eight tackles for loss while leading Dorman to the South Carolina 5A playoffs.