Clemson Tigers Coach Dabo Swinney Is Impressed with Cade Klubnik
Heading into the 2024 college football season, the Clemson Tigers are a team that could go either direction. Some think that they could be contenders, while others expect another disappointing year.
A lot of their success or lack thereof will depend on the arm and talent of quarterback Cade Klubnik.
Klubnik was a highly-touted quarterback coming out of high school. When Clemson received his commitment, he was expected to turn into a star. After Trevor Lawrence left for the NFL, Klubnik was supposed to take the Tigers back to National Championship contention.
Unfortunately, that elite talent has not shown up on the field just yet.
Despite the slow start to his college football career, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff are still very confident in his ability.
Swinney recently spoke out about how his young quarterback is looking in practice. He has been very impressed with what Klubnik has been doing.
However, he knows that there is a big difference between Klubnik playing well in practice and playing well during a game.
“I am just so impressed with him, but he has to go do it on game day, now, right? We can see it all day in practice. I would rather see it in practice than not see it in practice, but I am really proud of what he has done. Now the next step is let’s go be consistent and go do it on game day and week after week after week. If he plays like he has practiced, he is going to have a great year for us.”
During the 2023 season with the Tigers, Klubnik ended up completing 63.0 percent of his pass attempts for 2,580 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also picked up 194 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
This year, Klubnik has better weapons around him. Clemson is a much more talented team in 2024 than it was in 2023.
Hopefully, that translates to much bigger numbers on the field from Klubnik.
If the young quarterback can finally reach his full potential, the Tigers will have a legitimate chance to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Should he struggle again, Clemson will follow suit.
A lot of pressure is facing Klubnik this season. Now, it's time for him to prove that he belongs.