Clemson Tigers Coach Swinney Gives Promising Update On Injured Star
It has been a spectacular season thus far for the Clemson Tigers and veteran head coach Dabo Swinney.
After stumbling out of the gate with a blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, the Tigers have found their footing and begun to sprint toward the finish line with no other obstacles halting their progress so far.
Even with the easy road that the team has had to get to its 6-1 overall record and 5-0 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson has still faced its fair share of adversity on the injury front.
A key member of the offense that has been missing over the last two games has been freshman receiver Bryant Wesco.
Wesco missed the Tigers' last two games against the Virginia Cavaliers and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after getting banged up in their October 5th win over the Florida State Seminoles.
On his weekly radio show Monday night, coach Swinney gave a promising update on the young receivers' recovery to this point.
“He’s day-to-day, but today was a good day,” Swinney said. “He had a good week. He was obviously one of those guys that we’re really hoping could be back and ready to roll. Had a good start to the week today, but definitely got a long week ahead.”
Wesco has totaled 262 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 11 catches through the first five games of his collegiate career, an average of 23.8 yards per catch.
The receiver has been a key target for quarterback Cade Klubnik when on the field, and having him healthy down the stretch will go a long way to helping this team remain undefeated in conference play.
The Clemson Tigers take on the Louisville Cardinals at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN this Saturday in a game that will go a long way in the ACC standings.