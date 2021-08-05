Sports Illustrated home
Clemson Coaches See DB Andrew Mukuba Making Instant Impact

Clemson defensive back Andrew Mukuba has all the tools and football I.Q. to become a playmaker for Brent Venables in Year 1.
Clemson's defense is loaded with returning players.

From the front four through the linebackers and into the secondary, there are veterans who have already earned major roles for 2021. That doesn't mean, however, that a true freshman can't be a standout.

Enter Andrew Mukuba, a young defensive back to remember. 

"He's driven and very passionate to earn a spot on the team," Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn said. "He's very confident in his ability but he's also very humble. He's definitely a guy who can find a place in the lineup."

What makes that even more possible for Mukuba, an Austin, Texas, native, is his versatility. Clemson coaches see Mukuba lining up at cornerback, strong safety or in nickel situations when fall camp begins Friday. 

"He's going to play both (safety and corer)," Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. "Literally, like every single practice, he'll play both. He's got to be a swing guy for us. He's back to full health and setting some (personal records) in the weight room."

Mukuba, an early enrollee, had his spring cut short because of an arm injury, but the coaches saw enough in him to know he'll help right away. Venables described Mukuba as instinctual, fast, smart, patient, confident, consistent, committed, tough and smart. 

When discussing Mukuba and sophomore nickel cornerback Malcolm Greene, Venables called them "ball junkies."

"That's what it takes for a young guy to be able to do multiple things," Venables said. 

There is no hesitation from the coaches to put learning multiple positions and getting Mukuba ready to play. He'll add a ton of depth, especially if he's needed at cornerback, where the numbers are small. Regardless of where he plays, the staff is confident Mukuba gives the Tigers a potential defensive playmaker as early as the season opener against Georgia on Sept. 4. 

"He's going to continue to improve and learn the defense," Conn said. "Physically, he. can play man coverage and he can knock your head off. He's a good tackler. He's physical."

