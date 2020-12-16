2021 S Andrew Mukuba Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

SI All American candidate Andrew Mukuba has officially signed with Clemson as part of its 2021 recruiting class.

The Tigers have gone into Austin and plucked one of the nations best safety prospects out of the Longhorns backyard.

Andrew Mukuba, one of the top safeties in the 2021 recruiting class, has officially signed with the Tigers. The SI All-American candidate committed back in October, choosing Clemson over other finalists LSU and Texas.

The culture in place at Clemson and the fact that the Tigers were only taking one safety in this class allowed Mukuba to choose Clemson despite never even visiting the school.

"The people there and the consistency of the coaching staff," Mukuba exclusively told All Clemson when he committed. "They be having fun at the same time while winning. I love to see it. The communication I had with the coaches, the relationships. The fact that they was only taking one player (safety) in my class and for them to focus on me, it was big to me."

SI All-American Analysis:

Frame: Relatively tall with broad shoulders, defined lean muscle in the upper half. Room to add mass to lower body/trunk.

Athleticism: Big athlete who moves well, with good straight-line speed and lower-body explosion reinforced by a track and field background in sprints and jumping events. Smooth transitioner from backpedaling downhill or retreating at 45 degrees with ball skills.

Instincts: Two-way player who makes plays at wide receiver and safety at the prep level. Enforcer with downhill abilities, yet rangy enough to make plays as center fielder along with excellent ball tracking skill and gut on when to break off of assignment.

Polish: Raw in some fundamentals, like steady backpedal/pad level, but comes out of the movement with strength and torque. Takes great angles versus the run as well as in breaking on a 45 to protect against vertical routes.

Bottom Line: Mukuba is an athletic, versatile safety type a defensive coordinator can utilize to make plays at all three levels sooner than later at the collegiate level. His in-the-box game plays like an enforcer with downhill success while his high safety skill is equipped to be the last line of defense against the pass as needed. There are good speed, range and ball skills also at play on a frame that can likely carry another 20 pounds or so.

