Clemson Tigers Commit Named Defensive MVP at Navy All-American Bowl

Clemson 4-star DL signee Amare Adams and Texas 5-star WR signee Kaliq Lockett are the On3 MVPs for Day 2 of Navy All-American Bowl practices⭐️@AABonNBC



More from @CharlesPower and @CodyBellaire: https://t.co/AHwBCjFMcW pic.twitter.com/TETernDePD