Clemson Tigers Commit Named Defensive MVP at Navy All-American Bowl
The Clemson Tigers and head coach Dabo Swinney have stepped up their already impressive recruiting game over the last year, and are looking to make more of a splash in next season's College Football Playoffs after being one-and-done in their most recent trip.
It is a class that On3 currently has ranked 24th in the nation and as the fourth best in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The recruit that On3 has listed as the best of the class so far is four-star defensive lineman Amare Adams.
The Tigers recruited Adams out of South Florence High School in Lake City, South Carolina, and he is listed as the 47th-best recruit in the country, the fifth-best at his position, and the best recruit out of South Carolina.
Adams lived up to his billing in the recent Navy All-American Bowl, and was named as the defensive MVP for Day Two of the event by On3.
“It has been a few years since we have seen a prospect like Amare Adams in San Antonio,” said Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports. “The Clemson early enrollee is the type of interior defensive lineman that can make his presence felt every single snap and he did just that on Tuesday as he totaled what would have been four sacks during the 11-on-11 periods for the East.”
Adams helped lead South Florence to its second 4A state title in three years in 2024, totaling 75 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, two passes deflected, and forcing one fumble.
The annual East vs. West matchup will be played on Saturday, January 11, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC at 1:00 PM ET, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.