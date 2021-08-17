Sports Illustrated home
Finebaum Believes Clemson Could be in Trouble if They Lose to Georgia

Finebaum believes that if the Tigers fall to the Bulldogs, their chances for a seventh appearance in the playoffs would be in jeopardy by virtue of their perceived weak schedule.
SEC Network and ESPN Radio host Paul Finebaum took to the airwaves to once again make his case against the Clemson Tigers.

This time, it had to do with the Tigers' season-opening game against the Georgia Bulldogs in Charlotte. Finebaum was asked if the ACC was more open to someone knocking off the Tigers, who have a six-year stranglehold on the conference championship.

“I do agree,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter on Monday. “(Clemson has) a lot of things back that they did not have in the playoff — Justyn Ross, a little bit better offensive line, their defensive line will be fantastic. But they don’t have a lot of opportunities."

Even though the Tigers return one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the nation in Ross and virtually their entire defense, Finebaum believes that if the Tigers fall to the Bulldogs, their chances for a seventh appearance in the playoffs would be in jeopardy by virtue of their perceived weak schedule.


"If Clemson loses to Georgia in that opener, where do they go for another big win? They don’t have any other options," Finebaum said. "They could find themselves in trouble.”

The Tigers are currently 3.5-point favorites in the matchup of top-5 teams, according to FanDuel.

