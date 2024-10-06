Clemson Tigers Could See Sharp Rankings Rise After Saturday Chaos
Since falling to No. 25 after their season-opening loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, the Clemson Tigers have risen steadily in the AP Top 25.
After their 29-13 win over Florida State, the Tigers (4-1, 3-0 in ACC) might just see a move into the Top 10.
After beating Appalachian State in the home opener, the Tigers moved from No. 25 to No. 21 entering their game against NC State (Clemson had a bye week in between).
After beating the Wolfpack, the Tigers moved up to No. 17 entering their game with Stanford, with the Tigers also winning.
Clemson entered the Florida State game at No. 15 and grinded out a victory that featured five field goals by Nolan Hauser to help preserve an early 17-0 first-quarter lead, built on the back of a pair of Cade Klubnik touchdown passes.
The victory was Clemson’s first win away from Memorial Stadium and its first true road game. The loss to Georgia was in Atlanta at a neutral site.
So, how far might the Tigers rise when the new AP Top 25 is revealed on Sunday? Well, the chaos at the top of the poll may help determine that, as five of the nation’s Top 11 teams lost on Saturday.
No. 1 Alabama fell in a complete stunner to Vanderbilt, 40-35, in Nashville. The Commodores beat a No. 1 team for the first time ever. It was a win so profound that Vandy fans tore down a goal post and walked it more than two miles through Nashville and dumped it in the Cumberland River.
No. 4 Tennessee went to Fayetteville and found itself upset by Arkansas, 19-14. It was the Volunteers’ first loss of the season.
No. 9 Missouri dropped from the ranks of undefeated teams with an awful 41-10 road loss to No. 25 Texas A&M. The Tigers are sure to drop out of the Top 10, though how far they drop is up for debate.
The same goes for No. 10 Michigan, which absorbed its second loss of the year with a 27-17 defeat at the hands of Washington in Seattle in Big Ten action.
Then, No. 11 USC lost for the second time, falling to unranked Minnesota, 24-17.
With five Top 11 teams on the losing end that opens up some space for voters to make moves with teams just below then, including Clemson.
The Tigers started the season at No. 14. It seems likely they would surpass that. But there is competition.
No. 12 Ole Miss beat South Carolina in a dominant way, 27-3. The losses in front of the Rebels may push them into the Top 10.
Then there’s the matter of the idle teams in front of the Tigers — No. 13 Notre Dame and No. 14 LSU. Will voters nudge them up, even though they didn’t play?
It’s possible the Tigers move into the Top 10, given all the chaos. It’s more likely the Tigers will land just outside of the Top 10 entering their game against Wake Forest next Saturday.