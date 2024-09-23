Clemson Tigers' Cade Klubnik Named 'Surprising' Early Season Star
It's been an excellent last two games for Clemson, winning in blowout fashion in both contests. Clemson beat NC State 59-35 and App State 66-20.
While the Tigers made both teams look below average, that isn't the case. App State is a very good program and NC State was a top 25 preseason team in the AP Poll.
Heading into another conference game against Stanford next Saturday, Clemson looks to be in a good position moving forward if things go as planned.
After facing criticism as a team due to their Week 1 loss to Georgia, what's changed?
The answer is simple: Cade Klubnik is playing like the quarterback everyone expected him to be when he stepped foot on campus.
Klubnik was a top-10 prospect in his class, and rightfully so, as he had all the tools in the world to be elite one day.
His first season as a full-time starter didn't go as expected, but that's not the biggest surprise. Young players often struggle, and Klubnik just so happened to be one of the many who have.
However, his recent play is impressive and a great sign for this program. That's why Bill Connelly of ESPN named him one of the "surprising" early season stars.
"Granted, there may be signs that both Appalachian State and NC State, Klubnik's two 2024 victims, are absolutely awful this season. But he and the Tigers have still responded brilliantly to their Week 1 dud against Georgia. In the past two weeks, he has completed 40 of 50 passes for 587 yards and eight touchdowns, plus 75 non-sack rushing yards and three more scores. Clemson scored 125 combined points on the Mountaineers and Wolfpack, and Klubnik has quickly begun using both his legs and a downfield passing game to his benefit."
The numbers say it all for Clemson's quarterback, who didn't play a full game against NC State due to the big lead.
In his 24 pass attempts, Klubnik completed 16 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns. It was the second straight game where he didn't throw an interception after he had 378 yards with five touchdowns on 24 completions against App State.
Things will only get more challenging for Clemson in the future. While the ACC hasn't been too impressive, it's still a very good conference.
They'll play all ACC teams outside of Citadel over the next two months, making it the most important time of the year for the Tigers.
If Klubnik plays how he has, expect good things to happen.