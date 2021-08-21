After Fighting Through Adversity, Clemson's Xavier Thomas Ready to Prove What He's Capable Of

After one of the toughest seasons of his young career, Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas is ready to leave the troubles in the past and prove what he is capable of on the field of play for the Tigers.

It's safe to say that Xavier Thomas' career at Clemson hasn't quite turned out the way most envisioned.

Thomas, a five-star defensive end coming out of high school and one of the top overall players in the 2018 recruiting class, was considered a can't miss pass-rushing prospect. Many had him as a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft before he'd ever taken a collegiate snap.

His freshman season would live up to those expectations, as Thomas had 3.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in a reserve role. However, it's what's happened since that freshman season that was unexpected.

Despite starting eight games in 2019, Thomas managed just two sacks. While he was a third-team All ACC selection, it wasn't the type of season most were anticipating. Many theories floated around as to why, including the Tigers going with a lot of three-man looks along the defensive line.

Then came 2020, a season in which Thomas would probably rather forget. After dealing with a bout of Covid and a subsequent bout of strep throat, he was nowhere close to playing shape, at one point ballooning up to more than 290 pounds.

"It's been very challenging in regards to where I was," Thomas said on Thursday. "I was feeling very down on myself, very disappointed in myself in regards to what I had to go through and where I was at football-shape. That was a very tough time in my life."

"It was really discouraging and depressing. Waking up every morning, I wasn't motivated at all. I was really feeling sorry for myself for a lot of months. I woke up one day and realized what I'm capable of and wanted to get to my old self."

Now headed into his fourth season, Thomas is down to 265 pounds and feels as good as ever, and is ready to have the season that many, including himself, have been waiting on.

"I feel great and very proud of myself in regards to all of the things I was going through the past couple of years," Thomas said. "Just fighting through adversity, and responding the right way. Just doing what I know I've been capable of forever."

It has been a long process, one that was at times, very frustrating for the talented defensive end. Being able to lean on those closest to him helped tremendously during his battle back.

"Talking to my teammates, my family, my coaches in the spring and staying focused and grinding," Thomas said. "Praying a lot and taking it day by day and building it brick by brick. I was real impatient with the process but I got through it."

The biggest obstacle to getting back in what he considered the right place was shedding all the added weight.

"Really just my weight," Thomas said. "I was 30 pounds heavier than I am right now. I was feeling really bad. Of course, I could go out there and play ball, but it wasn't what I knew I could do and what I was capable of. So I really wanted to get that weight off of me and just play as fast and what I'm capable of."

Hitting the weight room has always been second nature to Thomas. It was some of his eating habits that were really tough to change.

"To me, the working out part is easy," Thomas said. "The big thing is nutrition. I like to eat a lot, I'm a big food guy. So really just staying disciplined on the things that I eat, portion sizes, cutting back on calories and not eating past 8 p.m."

"I was doing two-a-days every single day. I was doing workouts with the team in the morning and coming back in the afternoon by myself and doing bike, cardio, running outside, lifting weights, doing all of those things."

When asked what kind of foods were the biggest problem for him, Thomas had a one-word response, with his head coach stepping in and echoing that sentiment.

"Sweets," Thomas replied. Dabo Swinney then chimed in, "All sweets. He can eat sweets the rest of his life."

Throughout the spring and throughout fall camp, the Clemson coaching staff has mentioned on more than one occasion how Thomas looks primed for that breakout season, that he has rededicated himself. Now the fourth-year player out of Florence, S.C. is ready to go out and prove it on the field.

"I just wanted to come in this year and do what I'm capable of," Thomas said. "I know I can be one of the best players in the country and I can't wait to show the world what I can do. It's all about staying motivated."