Iron Sharpens Iron; Clemson Defense Helps Offense Prepare for Georgia Bulldogs

The Clemson Tigers' offense is leaning on their own defense to help prepare them for 15 games, including the season-opener against the Georgia Bulldogs.



"Iron sharpens iron".

That saying comes from Proverbs 27:17 and is almost universally seen as wise people should always be challenging each other.

That phrase is exactly what the Clemson Tigers' offense hopes will prepare them for their top-5 matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 4.

"I think going up against our defense is what makes us one of the best offenses in the country each year. It's very rare that you get to practice against what we do," tight end Braden Galloway said. "So when they bring crazy blitzes and coverages and different formations, you're going to get to the first game and it won't be anything you haven't seen."

The feeling is that whatever defensive coordinator Brent Venables can draw up can't be much worse than what the offense will see over the course of the entire season.

"So they give us pretty much anything any team could give us in 15 games in two and a half weeks of camp. Not a lot of schools have that," Galloway said.

Clemson is currently a 3.5-point favorite over the Bulldogs, according to FanDuel.

