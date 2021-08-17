Defense 'Looked Great' in Scrimmage

The Clemson Tiger defense was dominant in Saturday's scrimmage, at least according to defensive end Myles Murphy,

The Clemson Tiger defense is ahead of the offense after the first week of fall camp—evidenced by their performance in the first scrimmage of the season.

"I would say the defense actually looked great today," defensive end Myles Murphy said. "The energy was up. Everybody was going full-speed, very confident with the play call, executing their keys, alignment, stance, getting off the ball, and knowing what to do to get the job done."

According to Murphy, what made it such a great day for the defense was the fact that so many players stood out.

"It was... really fun today because everyone stood out today," Murphy said. "Me, K.J., XT, Justin Mascoll, Justin Foster. Everyone stood out and was in the backfield a whole bunch of plays. Bryan, Tyler, Ruke, Tre, they all stood out today, showed good hands, and got in the backfield. Pushed the entire offensive line in the backfield and got pressure on the quarterback."

