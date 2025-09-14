Clemson Tigers Defensive Grades vs. Georgia Tech
The Clemson Tigers were upset by Georgia Tech, 24-21, in Atlanta for the ACC opener this past Saturday.
While the Tigers' defense had moments of promise, broken coverages and missed assignments at key moments allowed the Yellow Jackets to seize momentum and control the game.
Not to mention Clemson was without key starting safety Khalil Barnes, who suffered a hamstring injury against LSU in Week 1, and freshman defensive lineman Makhi Williams-Lee.
Here is how Clemson on SI graded each position group on the defense side of the ball.
Defensive Line: C+
The Tigers' pass-rushing duo had a mixed outing against Georgia Tech. Star edge rusher T.J. Parker was quiet in the stat sheet with just three tackles, while Peter Woods dominated on tape, consistently overpowering blockers at the line of scrimmage, even though he recorded only two tackles in the game.
While Parker needs to get it going before his draft stock crumbles, Woods has still stuck out to plenty of the next-level scouts who were in attendance.
Will Heldt continued to impress up front, recording four tackles with two for losses against Georgia Tech, emerging as one of, if not the best, Clemson defensive linemen through three games. After transferring from a 1-11 Purdue team this past offseason, the 6-foot-6 monster edge has shown truly how much he wants to win, racking up 12 tackles, five for a loss and two sacks in only three games with Clemson.
Defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart, who's dealt with a plague of injuries throughout his collegiate career, also had a great showing in Atlanta. He finished with six tackles, one for a loss and was all over the backfield. While his stats may not stick out – as most defensive tackles don't – Capehart showed some of the most grit and effort fans have seen all season long in the ACC opener.
Overall, it was a solid performance from the defensive line against a top-10 rushing offense in the nation, allowing only 39 yards to running backs and 3.5 yards per carry. However, they could have contained Ironman QB Haynes King better, who ran for 111 yards and a touchdown.
Linebackers: C
2024 True Freshman All-American Sammy Brown had himself a day, stuffing the stat sheet with five tackles, two for a loss and his first sack of the season. His mixture of speed and IQ sets him far ahead of most of the defenders in his class.
Even when plays aren't directly in his path, Brown's awareness and ability to read the offense create disruption, making him a constant threat and one of Clemson's most promising young defenders.
On the other hand, senior linebacker Wade Woodaz may have put up eight tackles, but his overall play was a different story.
He struggled to maintain gap discipline at times, allowing Georgia Tech to pick up critical yards and even a touchdown on one play. At the same time, his pass coverage often left receivers open for easy completions. The tackle numbers look solid on paper, but the impact of how many assignments and tackles he missed ultimately contributed to Clemson's defensive lapses and the upset loss.
Junior Jamal Anderson and Alabama transfer Jeremiah Alexander also made exemplary contributions as they sought more snaps, combining for four tackles with one for a loss.
Cornerbacks: C
While the cornerbacks allowed 211 passing yards in total, the least for Clemson this season, 103 came in only the first quarter.
Sophomore Ashton Hampton, who finished with three tackles, gave up a critical 42-yard reception on the final play of the first quarter, setting up a rushing touchdown on the very next play. Haynes King continued to move the chains after the momentum swing, marching the offense down the field for two more field goals and the lead going into the half.
However, it was a tale of two halves, allowing only 82 yards through the air to finish the game. Star corner Avieon Terrell also had a great game in run coverage, totaling seven tackles, one for a loss and a forced fumble.
Despite flashes of excellence, the unit showed moments of inconsistency that opponents could exploit.
By building on the positives from this week, like Terrell's aggressive play, and tightening up coverage assignments, the position group has the opportunity to get back on track and assert themselves against Syracuse next week.
Safeties: B+
Coming into 2025 as one of Clemson's most uncertain position groups, the safeties have emerged as a bright spot, with Ronan Hanafin stepping up in the absence of Barnes.
The converted wide receiver recorded a team-high 10 tackles against Georgia Tech and currently leads the Tigers in total tackles on the season (28), while true sophomore Ricardo Jones added two tackles, including one for a loss.
Head coach Dabo Swinney also talked about limiting big plays, so improving their coverage and communication in the back end will be key for them to do so and support the defense more effectively.
While Hanafin's performance is impressive, the fact that a safety leads the team in tackles can also point to underlying defensive concerns.
Usually, linebackers and the front seven handle most tackles near the line of scrimmage, while safeties focus on cleaning up underneath or in coverage. If safeties consistently lead the team in tackles, it often signals that the front seven struggles to contain plays early, leaving the secondary to make stops further downfield.
Still, the bright side is that players like Hanafin and Jones are proving they can make big plays when the team needs them most. If the front seven tightens up, this safety duo can be a true difference-maker for Clemson down the stretch.