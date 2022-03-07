Clemson Tigers: Defensive Observations From Day 4 of Spring Practice

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson Football team hosted its fourth practice of the spring Monday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility.

The media was allowed to watch the first five and a half periods of practice. Here are some news and notes from the defensive side of the football from the short time we were allowed to watch.

*Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro was getting a little extra leg work in before practice. While the rest of the team was doing special teams drills, Orhorhoro was running along the sideline with small weights around the bottom part of his leg, with Ricky Sapp of the weight training staff working with him.

*Freshman cornerback Jeadyn Lukus was wearing a green jersey. He was participating in individual drills.

*Safety Lannden Zanders is still in a green jersey, but he was also participating individual drills. Cornerback Fred Davis was also in a green jersey and was getting induvial work done.

*Sophomore defensive tackle Payton Page has slimmed down a great bit. He appears as trim as one can be as a college defensive tackle, and it showed with his quickness during the individual drills we were allowed to see.

*Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and defensive end Myles Murphy were back at practice on Monday. They were not at Friday’s practice as they attended the NFL Scouting Combine Conference for rising juniors or third-year players who will be eligible for next year’s NFL Draft.