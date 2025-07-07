Clemson Tigers Edge Rusher T.J. Parker Already Has NFL's Attention
Heading into his third season for the Clemson Tigers, defensive end T.J. Parker has not just made headlines within the college football world– he is already proving he's “NFL ready.”
And his junior season hasn’t even started yet.
In his short time at Clemson, Parker has already begun setting Clemson records. As a freshman for the Tigers, Parker recorded 12.5 tackles for loss, breaking Clemson’s true freshman record. He then followed that up in his sophomore year by having the most forced fumbles in a single season (six) for the Tigers.
Now entering the 2025 season, Parker has been described as a force, totaling 105 tackles, 16.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups in 1,085 snaps over 27 career games (17 starts), per ClemsonTigers.com.
Because of his monster sophomore year season, the PFF College 50 ranks Parker at No.10, having the most sacks among Power Four edge rushers. With Clemson already dominating the ACC, Parker’s continued defensive threat may just be the key for the Tigers to get right back to where they were last season: the College Football Playoff.
Looking toward his NFL future, right now it’s bright for Parker. The PFF NFL Draft Board, ranks him at No.2, while the NFL Mock Draft Database has Parker at pick No.4. Clearly being projected as a top-10 pick, Parker has already built a name for himself in his last two seasons at Clemson and is on his way to becoming a highly sought-after prospect.
Although the cards are in line for Parker, all eyes will continue to be on him for his junior season with the Tigers. Clemson’s 2025 schedule has him facing talented offenses and top quarterbacks, from LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers.
There’s even a chance of him possibly facing former Georgia and current Miami quarterback Carson Beck in a projected ACC Championship matchup, with Miami currently ranked as a top ACC contender for the 2025 season.
Having the numbers he currently does, Parker’s skill, size, and drive make him one of the biggest assets and weapons in college football. Being a top draft prospect going into his junior year, he’ll look to continue to build upon his resume to take his skills to the next level.
It’s clear that when lining up on the opposite side of him, one must prepare to get that ball out quickly, or suffer the repercussions.