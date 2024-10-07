Clemson Tigers Enter Top 10 In Latest Power Rankings After Week of Upsets
In a week filled with upsets, the Clemson Tigers continued their winning ways with a 29-13 road win over the Florida State Seminoles in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
It was all-around domination, something the Tigers have been used to this year, with 500 total offensive yards to only 250 total yards allowed.
Clemson has been a force to be reckoned with throughout the season, entering week seven with a 4-1 record, undefeated in conference play, and the only loss coming to the Georgia Bulldogs in week one.
The Tigers have outscored opponents 197-86, and have held two consecutive opponents to 14 or fewer points.
The early season success has seen Clemson continue to rise in power rankings across the country, with Chris Vannini of The Athletic moving the team to number 10 in their college football power rankings, a three-spot increase from last week.
The way the Tigers have played so far, it could be argued that 10 is still too low.
Junior quarterback Cade Klubnick has been a big part of Clemson's success in the 2024 campaign, throwing for 1,219 yards through five games with 14 passing touchdowns to only two interceptions while adding 168 yards on the ground with four rushing touchdowns.
Klubnick's 18 touchdowns in five games is a fantastic start, and could see the junior receive Heisman votes should he keep this pace up.
The quarterback is currently on pace for 43 total touchdowns, with 34 coming through the air and nine coming on the ground, and that is only considering regular-season play.
The team's running attack has also seen running back Phil Mafah rush for 496 yards this year on 68 carries with two touchdowns of his own.
Mafah is on pace for 1,190 rushing yards and five touchdowns and has been a nice addition to the Tigers' rushing attack.
Klubnick has spread the love with his receivers this season, with three different receiving options (Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr., and Jake Briningstool) having 20 or more targets each, and those same three plus T.J. Moore having two or more touchdowns each.
It has been a powerful offensive attack for Clemson this year, and things do not look to be getting any tougher for the team with their next game coming against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, a team that Vannini has ranked 76th in the college football power rankings.
The Tigers are a force to be reckoned with this season, and if all goes as planned they can find themselves in the new rendition of the College Football Playoffs.