Odds and Ends: Clemson Favored Over Another ACC Team, 2 Non-Conference Opponents

Early summer college football lines are dropping and the Clemson football team found itself favored last week in three games against ACC opponents Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and NC State.

This week, three more lines have come out and the Tigers are again shaping up to be a well-liked team among oddsmakers. FanDuel Sportsbook has Clemson favored in its toughest road game of 2022 and at home against a trendy team on the rise as well as in the annual rivalry series.

Here's a look at those three games and what the lines mean:

Clemson -3 at Notre Dame

Even though the Fighting Irish isn't a full-fledged ACC member and only plays a partial schedule, this is undoubtedly one of the marquee conference games of the year when these two sides square off on Nov. 5. The Tigers lost here in 2020 when Trevor Lawrence missed the game while in COVID-19 protocol, and current Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei put on a show with over 400 passing yards as a true freshman.

Dabo Swinney and company would love to see a repeat of that performance but come out on the winning side this time. This betting line might say more about what oddsmakers think of Notre Dame, which is under new head coach Marcus Freeman and replaces its top quarterback and running back. Clemson appears trustworthy, but it'll be interesting to see what the line is during game week.

Way too early pick: Clemson -3

Clemson -7.5 vs. Miami

The Hurricanes come to Death Valley on Nov. 12 looking to make a statement with new head coach Mario Cristobal at the helm. The last time Miami visited Clemson it ended terribly for former QB D'Eriq King in a 42-17 loss to the Tigers. This season, Tyler Van Dyke is looking for a breakout season behind center, but it won't be easy against Clemson's stout defense.

Oddsmakers are giving the Tigers a 73% chance of winning outright based on implied odds, but this spread is tricky. Anything under a touchdown and bettors would likely hammer Clemson, which hasn't lost at home since 2016. Miami getting 7.5 points is juicy but requires a lot of unseen faith from a program coming off a 7-5 campaign. Still, there's a different caliber of head coach in Coral Gables now and unless Clemson's offense rights its wrongs from a year ago, this could be a scary game.

Way too early pick: Miami +7.5

Clemson -15.5 vs. South Carolina

And then there were the Gamecocks, a team that hasn't beaten Clemson since 2013. This will mark South Carolina's first trip to Death Valley since 2018 after the 2020 rivalry game was canceled because of COVID-19. Shane Beamer's squad, which posted a 7-6 record in his first season in Columbia, lost 30-0 to the Tigers a year ago.

On Nov. 26, they'll face a fired-up crowd ready to welcome the Gamecocks back to a hostile environment. This line might not be enough points as the Tigers have proven with an average margin of victory of 23 points in the previous seven meetings. This line has the potential to grow as the season goes along, but if Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler can give the Gamecocks a big lift this season, maybe it goes the other way.

Way too early pick: Clemson -15.5

