Clemson Tigers Football Coach Has High Praise for Basketball Star Making Transition
The Clemson Tigers football team has a number of new faces that will be taking the field for what is projected to be one of the best rosters in the sport.
Talented on both sides of the ball, the Tigers are expected to challenge for not only the ACC championship again, but be in the mix for a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year.
One of the new faces is one Clemson fans will be familiar with.
Ian Schieffelin is trading in his sneakers for cleats, making the transition from the hardwood to the gridiron.
With his eligibility to play for the men’s basketball team exhausted, he will be suiting up for the football team this fall.
The team has already announced that the 6-foot-8 former power forward/center for the basketball squad will be playing tight end for the football team.
Head coach Dabo Swinney believes that Schieffelin has an incredibly bright future on the gridiron. Not only does he think an impact with the Tigers can be made, but he is already seeing someone who has the chance to be a professional football player.
“I’m excited about Ian’s addition,” Swinney said, via Chapel Fowler of The State Newspaper. “He is a great competitor with high level success at the college level. He has elite football measurables that I believe will translate well. I’m looking forward to him helping him transition and build a football foundation that will give him a chance to not only help us at Clemson but also give him a chance to play pro football.”
The Tigers do have a need at the tight end position with last year’s starter Jake Briningstool entering the NFL.
It wouldn’t be unfair to assume Schieffelin could step into such a prominent role right away, but it certainly sounds as if Swinney foresees him being involved in some capacity with the game plan.
The head coach thinks very highly of what he can bring to the team, as he will provide elite size at the position. That is something they cannot teach, giving him a strong base to build upon with the staff coaching him up.
There have been several college basketball players who have turned into incredible football players, with Jimmy Graham, Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates being a few that come to mind right away.
With Schieffelin be able to make as great of an impact as those players did on the gridiron?
Only time will tell, but you can be sure that his presence at camp is going to garner a lot of attention to see how the transition goes.