Clemson Tigers Basketball Star Planning Return to Play Football Next Season
Everyone thought Clemson Tigers basketball star Ian Schieffelin’s college career was done, but it appears he might be coming back for one more year.
But it won’t be in basketball, where his eligibility is exhausted.
Per multiple reports, including Tiger Illustrated and The State, Schieffelin is planning a return to Clemson to play football next season.
The move isn’t finalized, and Schieffelin is not on Clemson’s football roster.
He played four seasons for the basketball team under Brad Brownell and was a significant contributor in his final two seasons. As a junior he helped the Tigers reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Last season, as a senior, he averaged 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He shot nearly 50% from the free-throw line and 34.1% from the 3-point line.
Schieffelin’s case is interesting. He submitted his name to the transfer portal last month, even though he’s played four years with the Tigers. He and other players around the country have submitted their names to the transfer portal in the off chance that any of the myriad of lawsuits around the country allow players to have five years of eligibility.
Even if he doesn’t get an additional year, there is nothing stopping him from playing football next season. He has the option to take a fifth year of college sports if he played another sport, per The State.
This isn’t the first time his name has come up with Clemson’s football team either. Last fall Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was asked what position the forward would play if he played football.
“He’d be a tight end… D-end. He’d play whatever he’d wanna play,” Swinney said.
At 6-foot-8, he would be a solid fit at both positions. He’s not the first basketball player to quickly make the move to tight end, either.
Caleb Lohner, a forward for BYU and Baylor, transferred to Utah for his final season of college athletics and played tight end for the Utah Utes. Even with one year as a college tight end, the Denver Broncos selected Lohner with a seventh-round pick. The NFL loves projects at that position that have an intangible that can’t be coached — height.
Schieffelin may see the path to getting into the NBA harder than getting to the NFL. Or, perhaps, he just wants to spend one more year in college. Either way, a sport switch could be on Schieffelin’s agenda going into the fall.