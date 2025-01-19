Clemson Tigers Football Star Defender Will Be in Mix for Future No. 1 Pick
Expectations for the Clemson Tigers are going to be sky-high during the 2025 college football season.
Despite winning 10 games and taking home the ACC Championship again in 2024, it was clear there was a gap between them and the top programs in the nation. In the first round of the College Football Playoff, they were defeated by the Texas Longhorns 38-24.
There were some up-and-down performances throughout the campaign, as the Tigers were lucky to advance as far as they did. However, some major breakout performers had people expecting big things next year.
One of the players who has made a major name for himself is defensive end T.J. Parker, who turned into a star in 2024.
After a strong freshman season when he recorded 32 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks with two passes defended and one fumble recovery, he took his game to another level as a sophomore.
In 14 games, Parker had 57 combined tackles with a whopping 20 for loss. 11.5 sacks were racked up as well to go along with one pass defended and two fumble recoveries. He was a true playmaker, forcing six fumbles, which was the most in the ACC.
Heading into his true junior season, the Phoenix City, Alabama product looks to be not only one of the best defenders in college football but the best overall players in the sport.
Just how high are expectations for Parker?
Matt Miller of ESPN has highlighted him as not only one of the top edge rushers in the 2026 NFL Draft class but will be the No. 1 rated overall prospect in the early going.
“Parker will start the 2026 draft process as my No. 1 overall player after a breakout sophomore season. He had 11 sacks and six forced fumbles to anchor a talented Clemson defensive line and already has NFL-ready size at 6-3, 265 pounds.”
Regularly under head coach Dabo Swinney, the Tigers have sported one of the best defensive units in the nation. They stumbled as a whole in 2024, but there is a ton of talent on that side of the ball that new defensive coordinator Tom Allen, formerly of the Penn State Nittany Lions, will be working with during the 2025 campaign.
Parker headlines that star-studded group that will also include defensive tackle Peter Woods, transfer defensive end Will Hecht and linebackers Sammy Brown and Wade Woodaz.