Clemson Tigers Football Superstar Predicted To Be No. 1 Pick in NFL Draft
The Clemson Tigers are a team that many people are going to be keeping a close eye on during the 2025 college football season.
They look like legitimate contenders for the College Football Playoff and the cream of the crop in the ACC again. With one of the most talented rosters on both sides of the ball in the country, they should be doing a lot of winning next fall.
That will also mean a lot of NFL scouts watching their games since they are loaded with talent that will be playing on Sundays in the near future.
One of the players on the team who looks to have a career beyond college football is quarterback Cade Klubnik.
Expectations are going to be sky-high for him in 2025. It will be his fourth season with the program and third as a starter, looking to build off of his incredible 2024 season.
Klubnik had a legitimate breakout this past season with 3,693 passing yards and 36 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He turned himself into a true dual-threat, rushing for 463 yards and seven more scores.
His performance was elevated from his first season as a starter, taking the offense as a whole to a new level after a very pedestrian 2023 campaign.
Already viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation, he has a real chance to cement his status as a top NFL prospect with another strong season.
If Klubnik can continue developing and take a similar step in 2025 as he did in 2024, he is going to put himself in the mix to be a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
That is exactly what Jordan Reid of ESPN believes the Clemson star is going to.
It is never too early to start looking ahead to next year’s NFL Draft despite this year’s just ending a few days ago.
Reid released a mock draft, making some first-round predictions, and he had Klubnik being the No. 1 overall pick. Using ESPN Bet to make the draft board, the Tennessee Titans end up with the first pick.
But, they complete a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns, who move up to No. 1 and use their selection on the Tigers' signal caller.
“Klubnik maintains a strong platform while going through his reads and is consistent no matter the defensive structure. He also has the mobility to escape pressure, but he has B-level arm strength, so it will be important for him to show that he can throw into tight windows this season. His game reminds me a lot of Bo Nix,” Reid wrote.
Nix was a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, going No. 12 overall. He helped turn things around instantly, helping lead the team to a 10-7 record as a rookie.
The Browns would love to see Klubnik do the same for them after the disastrous decision to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in a blockbuster trade.